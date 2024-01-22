LaunchDarkly Hires Claire Vo as Chief Product Officer

Former Color and Optimizely CPO brings proven leadership to the DevOps platform

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly , the platform that helps engineers build products that customers love, today announced that it has added Claire Vo to its executive team as Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this role, Claire will lead the company’s engineering, product management, and design teams to support the continued growth and evolution of the LaunchDarkly platform. She will play an integral role in shaping the company’s move to usher in the next frontier of DevOps and help companies build better software.



“LaunchDarkly is committed to building the best possible platform to support our customers so they can, ultimately, create better software products for their customers. Claire’s proven track record of successfully leading and scaling technology teams will be invaluable in expanding this mission,” said Dan Rogers, CEO at LaunchDarkly. “The LaunchDarkly team is excited to bring Claire into the fold to further solidify LaunchDarkly’s role as a leader in the future of DevOps.”

Claire joins LaunchDarkly with a successful history leading engineering and product management teams to build and scale innovative products. Most recently, she was the CPO of healthtech company Color where she helped develop the company's highly accessible digital health platform, as well as lab, clinical, and operational software to support the delivery of over 25M healthcare services. Before Color, Claire was the founder and CEO of Experiment Engine, which was acquired by Optimizely in 2017. At Optimizely, she served as CPO and scaled the company's experimentation platform for the enterprise, expanded developer and data focused product lines, and led technical partnerships and integrations.

“I am inspired by LaunchDarkly’s platform and the incredible team behind it. I have been a very happy customer for many years,” said Claire Vo, Chief Product Officer at LaunchDarkly. “I am so excited to be a part of this team as we continue to innovate and help our customers across industries build the best possible software.”

Claire’s addition to the executive leadership team comes at an exciting time for LaunchDarkly, following the recent Galaxy Product Release , a major company milestone of surpassing 5,000 customers , and the collaboration with AWS to launch generative AI-enhanced experimentation capabilities using Amazon Bedrock. Claire’s leadership will support the next phase of growth and advancement for the platform.

