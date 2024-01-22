Dr. Maria Rodriguez, Owner of Care Counseling Center, to Appear on MyStory™ Series on The Success Network®️

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Maria Rodriguez, Owner of Care Counseling Center, appears as a featured guest on an episode of MyStory™, a new series from CelebrityFilms®.

The show, which recently premiered on The Success Network®️, explores the personal journeys and backgrounds of entrepreneurs, providing insights into their upbringing, early careers, and the obstacles they overcame to achieve success in business and in life.

Produced by CelebrityFilms®, MyStory™ offers an intimate portrait of Dr. Rodriguez, granting viewers and clients a unique glimpse into her story like never before.

Dr. Maria Rodriguez is an accomplished mental health professional who is passionate about supporting wellbeing, keeping families together, and helping individuals be their best.

Season 1 of MyStory™ was filmed in Nashville by an Emmy-Award winning production team that included Story Producer Katie Tschopp, and Cinematographers Carlo Alberto Orecchia and Arnold Finkelstein.

MyStory™ aims to captivate audiences with its compelling storytelling and profound insights into the lives of entrepreneurs. Dr. Rodriguez’s episode will offer viewers a deep appreciation for the transformative power of perseverance, resilience, and self-discovery.

Dr. Rodriguez has 20-plus years of experience in Counseling and Psychology, 18 years as a Professor of Women’s and Gender Studies and Psychology, and 14 plus years managing, providing clinical supervision, and developing programs and projects.

"I have failed with friends. I have failed in relationships. But if we just take them as that we are failures, we stay stuck. You have to find something in you that makes you unique and make that prosperous and believe in yourself."

Dr. Maria talks about her own struggles, including academic failures, but underscores the importance of not defining oneself by those failures. She believes in finding one's unique qualities and using them to prosper and achieve success.

MyStory™ is a new series from Celebrity Films® that provides an intimate look into the lives and journeys of entrepreneurs. Each episode showcases the triumphs and challenges faced by entrepreneurs, offering inspiration and guidance to viewers. MyStory™ premiered The Success Network ®, delivering an uplifting and informative viewing experience.

The Success Network ® is a collaborative network embodying the wisdom of entrepreneurs and professionals from across the globe who believe media is the best way to lead, educate, and inspire the world.