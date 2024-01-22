Top Tier Impact Investment Panels on Energy Transition and Decarbonization Followed by Responsible Investing and Conscious Leadership

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Top Tier Impact Investment Panels held during the World Economic Forum at the Fuxägufer on Tuesday, January 16th, 2024, proved to be highly successful for the investors in attendance.

Family offices, impact fund managers, and thought leaders had the opportunity to connect and discuss in two events, “Energy Transition and Decarbonisation” and “Responsible Investing and Conscious Leadership,” all against the breathtaking backdrop of a mountain overlooking the village of Davos.

The day unfolded across two themes and their respective panel discussions:

"Energy Transition and Decarbonization"



The morning started with a welcome by İlkay Demirdag , Top Tier Impact’s Head of Global Events, followed by opening remarks by Alessa Berg , Founder and CEO of Top Tier Impact. The keynote speech from Eric Usher, Head of the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative , set a thoughtful tone for the discussions ahead in the energy space.

Next was the panel moderated by İlkay Demirdag. This panel delved into the transformative landscape of transitioning to sustainable energy and reducing carbon footprints. Lucy Thomas, Head of Sustainable Investing at UBS , shared her expertise in investment stewardship and sustainable investment strategies. Derek Brooks, Principal at 2150 , shed light on innovative climate tech investments reshaping urban environments. Tarkan Özballar, CEO of EnerGreen , presented the pioneering blockchain-based solution for investing in renewable energy plants, emphasizing the integration of technology into energy generation and storage facilities. Vivian Claire Liew, CEO of Climate Smart Investments, provided insights into optimizing climate alpha in portfolio valuation.

“Responsible Investing and Conscious Leadership”



The keynote speech from Begüm Doğan Faralyalı, Chairperson of Doğan Holding , set an example of a value-driven family office strategy, followed by the Daring to Lead for Impact Workshop by Azrya Bequer & Astrid Brinck from KAVANÂ . This hands-on workshop explored practical strategies and exercises to help participants unlock their potential, enhance self-awareness, and empower them to lead with clarity.

Next was the panel moderated by Alessa Berg. This panel featured Dr. James Gifford, Head of Sustainable & Impact Advisory at Credit Suisse , Dr. Christian De Prati, Board Member at Rothschild & Co , Maureen N. Dunne, Author of The Neurodiversity Edge , Michael Birkin, Founder of kyu Collective , and Serhat Cicekoglu, Co-Founder of Sente Ventures . Collectively, the panelists provided an in-depth insight into responsible investing and conscious leadership, emphasizing a range of diverse approaches and strategies essential for fostering a positive impact in the business realm.

Alessa Berg, Founder and CEO of Top Tier Impact, states “If we are to solve the global climate crisis, we need accelerated collaboration to create synergies like investments and partnerships across all parts of the climate ecosystem. It takes investors, founders, corporates and policy makers to all play an essential role. This is what Top Tier Impact is here for and we see these synergies happening each day in our network, so we want to keep scaling it and do it for all impact leaders on a mission.”

We express gratitude to our sponsors:

Energreen , is the world's first blockchain-based solution for renewable energy investments.

1MTN , based in Tallinn, Estonia, focuses on carbon removal projects, pledging to restore one million hectares of degraded land in Africa by 2030.

Doğan Holding , is a responsible investment firm with a pioneering role in various sectors like energy, finance, tourism, automotive, and real estate.

Sente Ventures is a venture capital platform specializing in deep-tech investments in human essentials (food, agriculture, and water) and industrial circular economy (mobility, energy storage-Battery, and new materials).

KAVANÂ , a 30-acre retreat center, and educational institute fostering a strong community through intimate spaces and transformative programming.

The Neurodiversity Edge , offers a transformative framework to address crucial human resources opportunities in the 21st century.

Top Tier Impact

Top Tier Impact (TTI) was founded in 2019 by Alessa Berg to create more synergies in the climate and ESG space. She observed systematic gaps in the space over time and created TTI with the mission of accelerating the mainstream adoption of impact and sustainability in the way companies do business all around the world.

We connect the most action-driven, results-oriented impact leaders globally and accelerate the success of our members by enabling investments, partnerships, deals, knowledge exchange, and more.

www.toptierimpact.com

support@toptierimpact.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11a6b705-8f0d-4611-a346-3ae895b749f8