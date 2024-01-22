Automated Microscopy Market to Reach $13,041.8 Million by 2032, Grow At A CAGR of 6.4% : Allied Market Research

An automated microscope is a sophisticated instrument that integrates advanced technologies to streamline and enhance the process of microscopic imaging. Unlike traditional microscopes, automated microscopes are equipped with motorized components and digital imaging systems, allowing for automated control of various functions such as focusing, stage movement, and objective lens selection. This level of automation significantly reduces the need for manual adjustments, enabling researchers and scientists to conduct experiments more efficiently.

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Automated Microscopy Market by Product (Optical Microscope, Electron Microscope, and Scanning Probe Microscope), Application (Medical Diagnosis, Life Science Research and Drug Discovery and Development), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories, and Pharmaceutical Industry): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global automated microscopy market was valued at $7,102.4 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach $13,041.8 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The automated microscopy market has experienced significant growth attributed to high adoption of automated microscopes in research and rise in demand for automated microscopes for precise disease diagnosis.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $7,102.4 million Market Size in 2032 $13,041.8 million CAGR 6.4% No. of Pages in Report 240 Segments covered Product type, Application, End Use, and Region. Drivers Surge in adoption of automated microscope for research and development activities. Growth in demand for automated microscopes in disease diagnosis. Opportunities Integration of artificial intelligence in automated microscope. Restraints High cost of automated microscope.

2023 Recession Impact Analysis

The global recession has a significant impact on the automated microscopy market.

The high inflation rate and the economic uncertainty have impacted the potential investment for new product development and research activities.

However, the market for automated microscopy market is expected to recover owing to rise in the prevalence of cancer.

The optical microscope segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the optical microscope segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the automated microscopy market revenue, owing to cost efficiency and real-time imaging for dynamic processes and optical microscopy being non-destructive to biological samples. However, the electron microscope segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to ability of the electron microscope to produce extremely high-resolution images.

The medical diagnosis segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the medical diagnosis segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for one-third of the automated microscopy market revenue. This is attributed to high adoption of automated microscopes to examine biological samples for diagnosis. However, the life science research segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to high research and development activity in the pharmaceutical field.

The diagnostic laboratories segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the diagnostic laboratories segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for one-third of the automated microscopy market revenue. This is attributed to surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in the need of automated microscopes for efficient disease diagnosis.

North America to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the automated microscopy market revenue. This is attributed to increase in demand for automated microscopes for healthcare research, and the strong presence of major key players.

Leading Market Players:

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC

ETALUMA, INC.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

BRUKER CORPORATION

HORIBA SCIENTIFIC

NIKON CORPORATION.

CARL ZEISS AG

HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

DANAHER CORPORATION

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the automated microscopy market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

