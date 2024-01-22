Avant Technologies, Inc. Names Veteran Technology Sales Leader Jared Pelski as New VP Business Development

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) (“Avant” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence technology (AI) company specializing in creating and developing innovative and advanced AI infrastructure solutions, names Jared Pelski, a veteran sales leader with more than 20 years of experience in bringing innovative software and hardware technologies to market, as Avant’s new Vice President (VP) of Business Development.



Pelski is a proven sales leader with a track record of success in introducing and scaling new technology advancements across multiple industry sectors including aerospace, agriculture, aviation, energy, industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and healthcare. His holistic, customer-centered approach has consistently helped to deliver rapid growth, exceed targets, increase profitability, and achieve high customer retention.

Pelski most recently served as Director of Customer Success for North America and Australia at Caresyntax Corporation, a venture capital-backed, multinational healthcare technology and AI company, earning President’s Club honors for his individual sales performance and leading his team to record sales, revenue, and Net Promoter Score (NPS) results. Prior to that he led North America sales and customer success for Exel Composites, driving innovative collaborations across multiple industry sectors – including surgical robotics, green energy, and supporting several notable aerospace and defense projects.

Avant’s new Vice President of Business Development said of his appointment, “I’m honored to join Avant Technologies and lead the charge to bring the data infrastructure of tomorrow to the market today – helping transform the capabilities of AI and Big Data – just as electric vehicles have transformed the future of transportation through improved performance, safety, energy efficiency, and connectivity.”

Avant’s CEO, Timothy Lantz, stated, “Jared is a sales leader who knows how to bring new, cutting-edge technology to market within many of the biggest industries investing in AI and big data today. In his prior roles, he has made a global impact by building deep customer and partner relationships, and bridging the information gaps that often exist between stakeholders when it comes to launching and scaling innovative technologies. We are excited to have him join the Avant team and deliver the same type of results here.”

Pelski earned his Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh.

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is an artificial intelligence technology company specializing in creating and developing innovative and advanced AI infrastructure solutions designed to revolutionize the landscape for AI software development companies and other companies that require immense, scalable computing power, such as scientific simulations, climate modeling, protein folding analysis, and big data processing. The Company also employs its highly sophisticated machine and deep learning AI system, Avant! AI™, to function as both a versatile and customizable AI solution in a host of industries and applications.

More information about Avant Technologies can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com

