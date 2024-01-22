Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces 2023 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (the “Company” or “ARI”) (NYSE:ARI) today announced the estimated federal income tax treatment of the Company’s 2023 distributions on its common stock (CUSIP #03762U105) and its 7.25% Series B-1 Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock.



The federal income tax classification of the 2023 distributions on the Company’s common stock as it is expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is set forth in the following table ($ per share):

Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution Per Share Ordinary Dividend Qualified Dividend Non-dividend Distribution Section 199A Dividend(1) 12/30/2022 01/13/2023 $0.231500 $0.194563 $0.001835 $0.036937 $0.192728 03/31/2023 04/14/2023 $0.350000 $0.294156 $0.002774 $0.055844 $0.291382 06/30/2023 07/14/2023 $0.350000 $0.294156 $0.002774 $0.055844 $0.291382 09/29/2023 10/13/2023 $0.350000 $0.294156 $0.002774 $0.055844 $0.291382

(1) May be eligible for a 20% deduction under IRC Section 199A. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

The federal income tax classification of the 2023 distributions on the Company’s 7.25% Series B-1 Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred stock as it is expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is set forth in the following table ($ per share):

Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution Per Share Ordinary Dividend Qualified Dividend Non-dividend Distribution Section 199A Dividend 03/31/2023 4/14/2023 $0.453125 $0.453125 - - $0.453125 06/30/2023 7/15/2023 $0.453125 $0.453125 - - $0.453125 09/29/2023 10/15/2023 $0.453125 $0.453125 - - $0.453125 12/29/2023 01/15/2024 $0.453125 $0.453125 - - $0.453125

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a high-growth, global alternative asset manager with approximately $631 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2023.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.apollocref.com. Please note that our URL address has changed.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. When used in this release, the words believe, expect, anticipate, estimate, plan, continue, intend, should, may or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: macro- and micro-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic or treat its impact; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and capital resources; market trends in the Company’s industry, interest rates, real estate values, the debt securities markets or the general economy; the timing and amounts of expected future fundings of unfunded commitments; the return on equity; the yield on investments; the ability to borrow to finance assets; the Company’s ability to deploy the proceeds of its capital raises or acquire its target assets; and risks associated with investing in real estate assets, including changes in business conditions and the general economy. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements, and other risks, uncertainties and factors are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.