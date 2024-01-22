High Content Screening Market Is Expected To Be Valued at US$ 3,570 Million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

The Rising Need for Efficient and Effective Drug Discoveries Worldwide is Expected to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities in the Market

The global high content screening market is estimated at US$1,979.9 million in 2024. The market is projected to grow significantly, with a 6.1% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to surpass US$ 3,570.0 million by 2034.



The high content screening industry is likely to rise in the coming years, owing to the rising need for personalized medicine, drug research and development, and drug toxicity studies, among other factors.

High content screening and drug toxicity studies are increasingly used in drug research and development. This is because it allows researchers to analyze several biological factors simultaneously, such as cell shape, gene expression, and protein localization, which can aid in identifying prospective drug targets and lead compounds. The growing usage of automated high content screening methods has fueled market expansion by allowing for faster, more accurate, and high-throughput examination of massive cell populations.

The market is growing due to significant research and development activities in drug discovery and innovation. Technological improvements and the availability of high-throughput screening methods facilitate the creation of new medications and cures, promoting the growth of the high content screening market.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 3,570 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 32 Tables No. of Figures 160 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global high content screening market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034.

The North America high content screening market is expected to evolve at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% in the United States over the forecast period.

The high content screening market industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2034.

Based on the product type, the cell imaging & analysis segment leads the market, with an expected market share of 4.6% in 2024.



“The growing use of automated methods for high content screening is projected to drive market expansion in the coming years. These automated devices provide excellent precision, accuracy, and speed, allowing researchers to screen many samples quickly and thus present opportunities for market players." says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Becton Dickinson and Company,

Danaher Corporation,

Yokogawa Electric Corporation,

BioTek Instruments Inc.



In 2024, the cell imaging & analysis segment is anticipated to contribute 35.8% to the market share by product type. The forecast period indicates a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% for cell imaging & analysis.

High Content Screening (HCS) is increasingly gaining popularity in cell imaging and analysis due to its ability to provide a more comprehensive view of cellular processes and responses compared to traditional imaging techniques. HCS allows researchers to analyze multiple parameters simultaneously, facilitating the identification of complex cellular interactions and responses that would be challenging to detect using conventional methods. This technique finds widespread use in drug discovery and development, enabling researchers to screen large libraries of compounds for their effects on specific cellular processes.

Key Segments of High Content Screening Market Research Report

By Product Type By Industry Type By Application By Region Cell Imaging & Analysis

Consumables

Software

Services Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Biotechnology

Educational Institutions

Independent CRO

Government Organizations

Others Primary & Secondary Screening

Target Identification & Validation

Toxicity Studies

Compound Profiling

Others North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

The Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Companies leverage their strengths and capabilities, offering customers a diverse range of options in the high content screening market. The entry of numerous smaller companies and startups with innovative approaches further adds to the market's dynamism. While competition in this sector is intense, it ensures that customers have access to cutting-edge technologies.

Recent Developments

In 2022, Olympus introduced the SciLog SciPure FD System, an advanced cell imaging system designed for rapid capture of high-quality multicolor images with improved quantitative results.

In the same year, Particle Works, an innovative organization specializing in revolutionary particle engineering solutions, officially launched the Automated Library Synthesis (ALiS) System. This platform prioritizes swift screening of lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations and mRNA candidates, introducing automation in the early stages of drug development.

