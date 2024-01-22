WTW appoints Jody Yee East Coast Leader for the Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT) Industry Division

With more than twenty years of experience, Yee significantly deepens our leadership bench in the dynamic and growing TMT Industry Division.

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Jody Yee as the leader for the entire eastern US market for the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) industry division within the Corporate, Risk, and Broking business in North America (CRB NA) for WTW. Reporting directly to George Haitsch, North America TMT Industry Division Leader, Yee will bring his deep insurance experience and industry-specific expertise to set strategy and manage the complex risks faced by TMT clients in both the Northeast and Southeast Regions in addition to serving on the North American leadership team for TMT.



Yee will also serve as a Global Client Advocate (GCA) leading key relationships in the F1000 space that require specialized industry proficiency and sophisticated risk financing strategy. Yee joins WTW after over 16 years with Allianz where his most recent role was Global Industry Solutions Director for TMT. He also worked extensively within the Alternative Risk Transfer field. With a focus on developing innovative and tailored risk management solutions for TMT clients, Yee brings a determined methodology that will optimize individual client experiences and enhance WTW’s overall TMT capability.

George Haitsch commented, “Jody is well-known and highly respected throughout the TMT market. He has an exceptional reputation and a proven history for delivering results for multinational clients. He is a strategic thinker with an ability to facilitate, communicate and deliver optimized outcomes which makes him stand out in a market with dynamically evolving challenges. I am delighted to welcome Jody to the WTW team.” Yee will be based in New York.

