Abpro Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-4 in Connection with Business Combination Agreement with Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

WOBURN, Mass. and NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abpro Corporation (“Abpro”), a biotech company with the mission of improving the lives of mankind facing severe and life-threatening diseases with next-generation antibody therapies, and Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: ACAB), a special purpose acquisition company (“Atlantic Coastal”), today announced the filing of a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 19, 2024, which includes a preliminary proxy statement and prospectus in connection with its proposed business combination.

Upon the closing of the proposed business combination, the combined company is expected to be named “Abpro Corporation” and to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “ABP”. The proposed business combination sets Abpro’s implied pre-money equity valuation at $500 million. Consistent with the recent signing of the Business Combination Agreement, the Atlantic Coastal and Abpro boards of directors have approved the proposed business combination, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024 subject to, among other things, the approval by Atlantic Coastal and Abpro stockholders, and other customary closing conditions.

“We are thrilled to be one step closer to fulfilling our public journey to advance our pipeline of next-generation antibody therapeutics, and to be closer to providing critical therapies to those who need it most,” stated Ian Chan, CEO and co-founder of Abpro. “We have made significant strides in advancing our lead candidates in oncology and ophthalmology, which are two areas of significant unmet medical need. With this filing, we are excited for what lies ahead for both our company and the future of antibody-driven therapeutics.”

“We are excited to be partnering with Abpro and recognize the potential of the company’s robust drug discovery platform, novel candidates and significant strategic partnerships,” said Shahraab Ahmad, CEO of Atlantic Coastal. “Abpro is supported by an experienced leadership team and board that we believe will lead the company to create significant value for shareholders.”

“In my experience as a long-term biotech investor, I have been most impressed with the caliber of the team at Abpro and have confidence in their ability to achieve the targets that they have set for themselves,” added Tony Eisenberg, CSO of Atlantic Coastal. “Advancing towards a listing on Nasdaq is the next step in the company’s journey to bring its pioneering research and drug development platform to market.”

While the Registration Statement has not yet become effective, and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about Abpro, Atlantic Coastal, and the proposed business combination.

Abpro at a Glance

By leveraging its proprietary DiversImmune ® and MultiMab TM antibody discovery and engineering platforms, Abpro is advancing a pipeline of next-generation antibodies, both independently and through collaborations with global pharmaceutical and research institutions.

and MultiMab antibody discovery and engineering platforms, Abpro is advancing a pipeline of next-generation antibodies, both independently and through collaborations with global pharmaceutical and research institutions. Abpro’s lead candidate ABP-102, a next generation immuno-oncology TetraBi antibody targeting HER2 and CD3, is in development for the treatment of HER2+ solid tumors, including breast and gastric cancer. ABP-102 is being developed and commercialized through a worldwide strategic partnership with Celltrion, Inc. (“Celltrion”) (KRX: 068270) a leading Korean biopharmaceutical company. Celltrion is conducting a dose range finding study in a xenograft mouse model. An in vivo efficacy study in a xenograft mouse is planned for the first half of 2024.

Abpro is advancing its lead candidate ABP-201, a TetraBi antibody format designed to simultaneously inhibit VEGF and ANG-2, into the clinic for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration.

Abpro is advancing a broad pipeline of immuno-oncology agents that redirect T cells to a diverse range of liquid and solid tumors. ABP-110, targeting GPC3 on hepatocellular carcinoma, and ABP-150, targeting Claudin 18.2 on gastric cancer, are currently in preclinical development.

Advisors

Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, acted as a financial advisor to Abpro Corporation.

Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC, is serving as financial advisor to Atlantic Coastal.

About Abpro

Abpro Corporation is a biotechnology company located in Woburn, Massachusetts. The company’s mission is to improve the lives of mankind facing severe and life-threatening diseases with next-generation antibody therapies. For more information, please visit www.abpro.com.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: ACAB) is a special purpose acquisition company. On January 13, 2022, Atlantic Coastal announced the closing of its IPO and listing on Nasdaq. The Atlantic Coastal team is led by Chairman and CEO Shahraab Ahmad, President and Director Burt Jordan, CSO and Director Tony Eisenberg, and CFO and Director Jason Chryssicas. For more information, please visit www.atlantic-coastal.com.

