Property Health Check Selects Urbanimmersive's 3D Tour Technology

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,” “the Company,” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF), a leading provider of 3D digital twin solutions for real estate marketing, is pleased to announce that the largest Ireland building inspector company, Property Health Check Ltd, has selected Urbanimmersive’s for its 3D tour technology.



The partnership underscores Urbanimmersive's innovation and excellence in the real estate 3D technology industry. The use of Urbanimmersive’s 3D tours technology in the context of home inspections represents a new venture for Urbanimmersive. Urbanimmersive anticipates that successful implementation with this home inspection brand will lead to increased interest and adoption among other real estate and home inspection businesses as Urbanimmersive aims to become a key player in real estate home inspection technology.

“While our primary focus has been on creating leading-edge 3D tour solutions for the real estate marketing industry, it has become evident that we have also developed an ideal solution for another substantial market segment — home inspection. This development marks a significant milestone for Urbanimmersive and we intend to build upon it to modernize home inspections globally,” stated Francois-Hugues Liberge, Executive Vice-President at Urbanimmersive.

“Over the last few months, our leadership team has carried out research into 3D tour technology and 2D floor plans. This research has led us to conclude that Urbanimmersive is the best partner for Property Health Check and that its technology will help us grow our business and maintain our position as Ireland’s top home inspection company,” mentioned Peter Sweeney, owner at Property Health Check.

Urbanimmersive's 3D technology enables inspectors to quickly and easily create highly detailed and interactive 3D models of properties, using any off-the-shelf 360 camera. These 3D models facilitate a comprehensive analysis that extends beyond traditional inspection methods, providing clients with not only an immersive experience but also a 2D floor plan and detailed visual content. This enriches the inspection reports and offers a deeper understanding of their potential real estate investments, thereby enhancing the overall decision-making process.

About Property Health Check

Property Health Check Ltd, founded in 2001, is a long-established and experienced building inspection business providing services across Ireland specializing in pre-purchase structural surveys and having served over 20,000 clients over the years.

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive develops and commercializes real estate photography technologies and services focused on redefining industry visual content standards. The Company all-in-one platform enables high-volume photography businesses to increase operational productivity delivering feature-rich 3D tours and floor plans, leading-edge property websites and high-resolution AI-indexed images. The Company operating segments include software (SaaS), 3D photography equipment and, in a growing number of North American cities, technology-powered real estate photography service business units leading the industry photo-shoots standards transformation. Learn more at urbanimmersive.com.

