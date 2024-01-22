Convention Consultants Launch “Curating Savannah” Program For 2024

Savannah, GA, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Convention Consultants of Savannah (CCS) launches a new program, “Curating Savannah” as the long-standing travel experts broaden their services to meet the needs of today’s visitors to the hostess city and surrounding areas. According to Forbes magazine, private group travel is likely to be one of the biggest travel trends of 2024 and travelers are already more inclined towards domestic exploration and showing a preference for private and personalized experiences.

“We have launched our ‘Curating Savannah’ program as this encapsulates the tailored programs we offer group and individual travelers. Our family-owned business was founded 45 years ago by my mother, and we carefully design unique Savannah experiences with curated tours, experiences and itineraries based on the travelers’ particular interests,” said CEO DeAnne Mitchell. “Traveling has evolved for many people in recent years. We want to communicate that our services are not just designed for corporate audiences but increasingly about diverse groups: from alumni travel groups, history enthusiasts, nature lovers and more, who want the hostess city curated to their personal tastes.”

Convention Consultants strives to share their unique perspective of Savannah with visitors. Their extensive experience and the relationships cultivated over time enable them to offer visitors access to exceptional experiences such as historic homes, gardens and other hidden treasures, that are not usually available to most travelers.

“Our three-day trip to Savannah could not have been better,” said client Jim Robinson, who is responsible for his graduating year’s Princeton alumni annual get togethers. “The service level offered by Convention Consultants was outstanding as the tours, staff and her team were excellent onsite and on location. It was all top notch and memorable – from the low country oyster roast, to the Fort Pulaski expedition and the architect’s lecture. We all love history and Convention Consultants brought Savannah’s rich history to life for us.”

For more information about Convention Consultants, visit www.savtours.com

