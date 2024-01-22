Submit Release
News Search

There were 869 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,379 in the last 365 days.

Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

ranello (Italy),  January 22, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 350 million share buyback program announced on November 7, 2023, as the fourth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Fourth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:

 

Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)

 		  

Stock Exchange

  		 

Number of common shares purchased

 		  

Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)

 		  

Consideration excluding fees

 

(€)

 
11/01/2024 EXM 6,890 321.5618 2,215,560.80
12/01/2024 EXM 6,920 319.5105 2,211,012.66
15/01/2024 EXM 7,026 315.8176 2,218,934.46
16/01/2024 EXM 6,979 315.3023 2,200,494.75
17/01/2024 EXM 6,990 315.1095 2,202,615.41
18/01/2024 EXM 6,931 318.1363 2,205,002.70
19/01/2024 EXM 6,735 318.8129 2,147,204.88
 

Total

  		 

-		 48,471 317.7328 15,400,825.65

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Fourth Tranche till January 19, 2024, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 79,905,746.64 for No. 246,565 common shares purchased on the EXM
  • USD 30,295,782.71 (Euro 27,798,654.09*) for No. 83,738 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of January 19, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 13,589,045 common shares equal to 5.29% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until January 19, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 2,664,587 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 666,901,161.87.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more