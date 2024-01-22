Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size to Hit USD 69.25 Billion by 2030; Share, Trends, Growth Outlook
Patient Engagement Solutions Market Shows Exponential Growth due to Focus on Preventive Healthcare and Increasing Patient Demand
The patient engagement solutions market is propelled by the convergence of technological advancements, changing healthcare paradigms, and the imperative to improve patient outcomes.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the size for patient engagement solutions market was USD 19.45 billion in 2022, with a projected growth to USD 69.25 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
— SNS Insider
Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report Scope
Patient engagement solutions refer to technologies and strategies designed to actively involve patients in their healthcare journey, fostering communication, collaboration, and informed decision-making between healthcare providers and individuals. These solutions aim to enhance the overall patient experience, improve health outcomes, and streamline healthcare processes. Key components of patient engagement solutions include patient portals, mobile health apps, remote monitoring tools, and personalized health information.
Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis
The patient engagement solutions market is witnessing robust growth, driven by several factors that collectively contribute to the evolution and adoption of these technologies. Rising awareness among patients about the benefits of actively participating in their healthcare journey fuels the demand for patient engagement solutions. Supportive regulatory frameworks and initiatives promoting patient-centered care and interoperability drive the integration of engagement solutions across healthcare systems. Continuous advancements in technology, including the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and telehealth, enhance the capabilities and functionalities of patient engagement solutions. The growing emphasis on preventive healthcare measures encourages the adoption of solutions that enable continuous monitoring, early intervention, and proactive health management.
Get Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report Sample: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1782
Impact of Recession
The impact of a recession on the patient engagement solutions market is multifaceted, with both positive and negative aspects influencing the industry. Economic downturns may lead to budget constraints in healthcare institutions, affecting the investment capacity for new technologies, including patient engagement solutions. Amid financial challenges, there is a heightened emphasis on cost-effective solutions, potentially driving the demand for scalable and value-driven patient engagement technologies. The recession may accelerate the adoption of telehealth solutions as a cost-efficient alternative, positively impacting patient engagement through remote monitoring and virtual care options.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
The Russia-Ukraine war introduces geopolitical uncertainties that can influence the patient engagement solutions market, with potential ramifications for the healthcare industry. The conflict may lead to disruptions in the global supply chain for healthcare technologies, affecting the availability and affordability of patient engagement solutions. Uncertainties arising from geopolitical events can impact investor confidence and decision-making, potentially slowing down the pace of innovation and implementation in the patient engagement sector. With potential disruptions to healthcare infrastructure in conflict-affected regions, there may be a heightened reliance on remote patient engagement solutions to ensure continuity of care.
Key Segments covered in the market:
By Delivery Type
• On-premise
• Cloud-based
By Component Type
• Software & Hardware
- Integrated
- Standalone
• Services
- Consulting
- Support & Maintenance
- Implementation & Training
- Others
By Functionality
• Health Tracking & Insights
• Patient Education
• Communication
• Administrative
• Billing & Payments
• Others
By Therapeutic Area
• Chronic Disease Management
• Health & Wellness
• Others
By Application
• Population Health Management
• In-patient Health Management
• Outpatient Health Management
• Others
By End-user
• Providers
• Payers
• Others
Make Enquiry About Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1782
Some of Major Players Listed in the Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report are:
• Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
• Cerner Corporation (Oracle)
• Epic Systems Corporation
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Klara Technologies, Inc.
• McKesson Corporation
• NextGen Healthcare Inc.
• ResMed
Key Regional Development
The regional dynamics of the patient engagement solutions market are influenced by varying healthcare infrastructures, regulatory landscapes, and technological adoption rates across different geographies. High healthcare expenditure, advanced technological infrastructure, and favorable regulatory frameworks position North America as a leading adopter of patient engagement solutions, with a focus on interoperability and patient-centric care models. The European market experiences growth driven by initiatives promoting digital health, patient empowerment, and cross-border healthcare data exchange, with an increasing emphasis on personalized and preventive care. Rapid digitalization, increasing healthcare awareness, and government initiatives to enhance healthcare accessibility contribute to the growth of patient engagement solutions in the Asia-Pacific region, with a focus on mobile health applications and telemedicine.
Key Takeaway from Patient Engagement Solutions Market Study
- Within the patient engagement solutions market, the Health Tracking & Insights segment is poised to dominate as it encompasses technologies that enable individuals to monitor their health metrics, receive actionable insights, and actively engage in preventive health measures.
- With a strategic focus on improving the health outcomes of entire populations, the Population Health Management segment gains prominence. It involves comprehensive data analytics, risk stratification, and targeted interventions to address public health challenges and enhance overall community well-being.
Recent Developments Related to Patient Engagement Solutions Market
- TeleVox has recently completed the acquisition of Odeza Patient Engagement Business from Ensemble Health Partners. The move is aligned with the industry's broader trend toward integrating advanced technologies to enhance patient care, streamline communication, and improve overall operational efficiency.
- TeleVox, a recognized player in the telehealth domain, has been at the forefront of leveraging technology to bridge gaps in healthcare delivery. By integrating Odeza's Patient Engagement Business into its portfolio, TeleVox aims to bolster its capabilities in delivering tailored solutions that empower patients and healthcare providers alike.
Buy Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1782
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube