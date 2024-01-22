Top Web3-native game studio Maniac Panda Games to launch groundbreaking TCG “Underground Waifus” on WEMIX PLAY

WEMADE today announced that the multiplayer TCG (Trading Card Game) “Underground Waifus”, developed by established Spain-based Maniac Panda Games, is expected to be available on the world’s biggest gaming platform, WEMIX PLAY.

Leading global game developer WEMADE today announced that the multiplayer TCG (Trading Card Game) “Underground Waifus”, developed by established Spain-based Maniac Panda Games, is expected to be available on the world’s biggest gaming platform, WEMIX PLAY ( www.wemixplay.com ) before the end of Q2 2024. An innovative international video game studio committed to immersing players in a new dimension of gaming, Maniac Panda Games is the gaming branch of Nexxyo Labs - a 300-employee Spanish studio regarded as one of the largest Web3-native video game studios in Europe. Its team of top talents is on a mission to merge the expertise of traditional games with cutting-edge web3 technology, paving the way for groundbreaking titles that will leave a lasting mark on the history of video games.



Underground Waifus signifies the dawn of a new era in trading card games (TCG), featuring epic battles between players from all over the world that take place across an expansive collectible card game (CCG) arena. The cyberpunk universe of Underground Waifus takes place in the future, corrupted by the scarcity of materials, money: stardust, and the desire for power. The game is focused on a very specific vertical: Waifus in a post-apocalyptic future, and centers on an eternal war between different races with more than 9 factions involved.

ELO-based Game Mechanics and Combat Modes

One of the main areas of innovation in Underground Waifus is the circular economy model that combines F2P (Free to Play) and P&E (play and earn) business models with the tokenized economy. Players practice, train, and participate in battle in several different modes and are matched according to their ELO rating. The PVP: Game Pass mode features different levels that require players to use tokens to purchase entry tickets with the winning player getting all the tokens. Tokens can be acquired from different sources such as buying Packs, NFTs in the marketplace, Game Pass Tickets, and Time Accelerators.



The Seasons: ELO mode features a new season every 30 days with tournament winners decided by ELO victories. The prize value is determined by the total number of players with only the best players receiving prizes each season. Finally, the game also features massive tournaments with the capacity to absorb hundreds of players, both freerolls (free access on equal conditions) and tournaments or ELO competitions with large prize pools.

The game uses blockchain assets like fungible or non-fungible tokens (NFTS) in line with its central concept of TCG and digital collecting. These comprise a limited supply of collections and limited edition collections that will be launched on multiple blockchains supported by the project in future. Players can hold, transfer or trade these assets, use them in gameplay, or for the sake of collecting, all of which could generate additional value.

“Underground Waifus represents a new era of TCGs: it connects Web2 and Web3 in a simple way, proposes a unique scholarship system, and, above all, top-level gameplay and fun, mixed with collecting,” said Daniel Valdés, CEO of Maniac Panda Games. “We believe that the collaboration with WEMIX PLAY can take the game to another level, adding a wider reach and implementation among players around the world, and especially in Asia.”

Wemade continues to collaborate with game developers worldwide to expand and diversify the range of games on WEMIX PLAY. Its portfolio of partners has grown to include developers from Belarus, Canada, Estonia, Hong Kong, Japan, Lithuania, Poland, Singapore, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.



About WEMADE

Part of the first generation of Korean PC online game developers and Korean mobile game developers, Wemade is at the forefront of the next wave of Web3 game developers that are innovating with blockchain technology. Based on the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet, the WEMIX PLAY blockchain gaming platform is the world’s biggest with millions of users and a wide range of game genres from card, puzzle, simulation and strategy games; to first-person shooters, battle royale, MOBA, MMORPG, SNG, sports games and more. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.





