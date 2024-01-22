Foam Glass Market Set to Surpass USD 2.93 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Sustainable Solutions

Foam Glass Market Report

Foam Glass Market Size was valued at USD 1.90 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.93 billion by 2030, and grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, period 2023-2030."

Growing demand for eco-friendly insulation materials propels the foam glass market, showcasing remarkable resistance against moisture, fire, extreme temperatures, and corrosion.” — SNS Insider Research