Foam Glass Market Set to Surpass USD 2.93 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Sustainable Solutions
Foam Glass Market Size was valued at USD 1.90 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.93 billion by 2030, and grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, period 2023-2030."
Growing demand for eco-friendly insulation materials propels the foam glass market, showcasing remarkable resistance against moisture, fire, extreme temperatures, and corrosion.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the 𝐅𝐨𝐚𝐦 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Size was valued at USD 1.90 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.93 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
— SNS Insider Research
The excellent resistance of foam glass and the recyclable & environmentally sheltered nature of foam glass are expected to drive the foam glass market over the predicted year.
The market is expected to exhibit a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for foam glass in various applications, particularly in the construction and insulation sectors. The material's thermal insulation properties, lightweight nature, and resistance to moisture contribute to its expanding utilization in diverse industries, driving the Foam Glass Market forward.
Get a Report Sample of Foam Glass Market
@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1443
Market Report Scope:
Foam glass, also known as cellular glass, is a porous glass foam extensively used as a construction material. It is produced by heating powdered glass with blowing agents like limestone and carbon, utilizing post-consumer recycled glass, flat glass, commercial glass, and end-of-life glass from vehicles. With properties such as waterproofing, vapor-tightness, incombustibility, and dimensional stability, foam glass is hailed as the future of glass recycling. Its lightweight, high quality, warm protection, and acoustic protection properties make it an ideal choice for insulation. Manufacturers now use up to 98% recycled glass to produce foam glass, making it not only efficient but also environmentally friendly.
Foam Glass Market Opportunity:
• The Foam Glass Market presents significant opportunities driven by its unique properties and versatile applications. One key opportunity lies in the growing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable construction materials. Foam glass, known for its excellent thermal insulation properties, offers an attractive solution for builders and architects aiming to enhance energy efficiency in structures.
• Another opportunity arises from the increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability. Foam glass is often made from recycled glass, aligning with the global trend towards eco-friendly and circular construction practices. As regulations and consumer preferences push for greener building materials, the Foam Glass Market is poised to benefit from its environmentally friendly characteristics.
• Additionally, the expanding industrial and transportation sectors provide avenues for growth. Foam glass finds applications in industrial processes and transportation infrastructure due to its resistance to extreme temperatures and moisture, further widening its market potential.
• Investment in research and development to improve product performance and explore novel applications can unlock additional opportunities. As industries continue to seek lightweight, durable, and efficient materials, foam glass stands out as a versatile solution, positioning the market for continued expansion and innovation.
Foam Glass Market Growth:
• The Foam Glass Market is poised for substantial growth driven by several key factors. One primary driver is the increasing demand for energy-efficient building materials. Foam glass, renowned for its exceptional thermal insulation properties, is becoming a preferred choice in construction projects aiming to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability. As regulations and awareness regarding energy conservation continue to rise, the demand for foam glass in the construction sector is expected to grow.
• Furthermore, the expanding industrial sector contributes to the market's growth, as foam glass is utilized in industrial processes and applications requiring insulation and resistance to extreme conditions. Its lightweight nature and resistance to moisture make it suitable for various industrial settings.
• The transportation sector also presents growth opportunities for the foam glass market. As the need for lightweight materials in automotive and aerospace industries increases, foam glass, with its favorable properties, is likely to find more applications.
• Environmental considerations are another significant factor influencing market growth. Foam glass, often produced from recycled glass, aligns with sustainability goals and eco-friendly construction practices. This alignment with global trends toward green building materials positions foam glass for continued growth.
Market Analysis:
Foam glass, being lightweight, corrosion-resistant, non-flammable, and having a low carbon footprint, is economically stable. Stringent government regulations on carbon footprint drive demand in the industrial sector, especially in the petrochemical and oil & gas industries. Its resistance to chemical reactions, parasites, and worms makes it a preferred choice for applications such as proofing petrochemical tanks against fire. However, the lack of consumer awareness and the high cost remain challenges.
Segment Analysis:
By Type: Closed-cell foam glass is projected to grow fastest, driven by its high-temperature resistance, fire resistance, moisture resistance, and high load-bearing strength.
By Process: The physical process dominates due to better heat insulation and corrosion resistance.
By Application: Building and Industrial insulation lead, supported by foam glass's moisture resistance, lightweight nature, and excellent structural support.
Regional Development:
North America dominated the market with over one-third share, driven by high adoption rates and increased R&D activities. Europe is the second largest market due to the growing need for eco-friendly insulation, with Germany leading the way. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, propelled by the benefits of affordability, low environmental impact, and reusability. China holds the largest market share, while India is the fastest-growing market in the region.
Key Takeaways for the Foam Glass Market Study:
• Foam glass emerges as a sustainable solution for insulation with its eco-friendly properties.
• Increased demand in the industrial sector, is driven by stringent regulations and resistance to chemical reactions.
• North America leads in adoption, Europe prioritizes eco-friendly materials, and Asia-Pacific experiences rapid growth.
• Closed-cell foam glass, physical process, and building/industrial insulation dominate their respective segments.
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:
By Type
• Open Cell Foam Glass
• Closed Cell Foam Glass
By Process:
• Physical
• Chemical
By End-Use Industry
• Building & Construction
• Industrial
• Others
By Application
• Building & Industrial Insulation
• Chemical Processing Systems
• Consumer Abrasive
Recent Developments:
• In January 2022, Owens Corning introduced FOAMGLAS® Perinsul® SIB, a thermal bridging solution for high-performance buildings. The material science behind FOAMGLAS® Perinsul® SIB's thermal performance, as a cellular glass block, eliminates thermal bridging beneath exterior masonry veneer walls.
Buy the Latest Version of this Report
@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1443
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
4.3.1 Introduction
4.3.2 Impact on major economies
4.3.2.1 US
4.3.2.2 Canada
4.3.2.3 Germany
4.3.2.4 France
4.3.2.5 United Kingdom
4.3.2.6 China
4.3.2.7 Japan
4.3.2.8 South Korea
4.3.2.9 Rest of the World
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Global Foam Glass Market Segment, By type
9. Global Foam Glass Market Segment, By process
10. Global Foam Glass Market Segment, By end-use industry
11. Global Foam Glass Market Segment, By application
12. Regional Analysis
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 USA
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 France
12.3.4 Italy
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 The Netherlands
12.3.7 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 South Korea
12.4.3 China
12.4.4 India
12.4.5 Australia
12.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
12.5 The Middle East & Africa
12.5.1 Israel
12.5.2 UAE
12.5.3 South Africa
12.5.4 Rest
12.6 Latin America
12.6.1 Brazil
12.6.2 Argentina
12.6.3 Rest of Latin America
13. Company Profiles
13.1 Glapor (Germany)
13.1.1 Financial
13.1.2 Products/ Services Offered
13.1.3 SWOT Analysis
13.1.4 The SNS view
13.2 MISAPOR (Switzerland)
13.3 Polydros S.A.(Spain)
13.4 Refaglass (Czech Republic)
13.5 Owens Corning
13.6 Zhejiang Dehe Insulation Technology Co., Ltd.
13.7 Zhejiang Zhenshen Insulation Technology Corp.
13.8 UUSIOAINES OY (Finland)
13.9 Earthstone International
13.10 Anhui Huichang New Material Co., Ltd.
14.Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Benchmark
14.2 Market Share analysis
14.3 Recent Developments
15. Conclusion
About Us
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube