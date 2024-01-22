Piezoelectric Devices Market to Cross USD 57.29 Billion by 2030 owing to Advancements in Nanotechnology and Automotive
Piezoelectric Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Global Industry Overview and Regional Analysis, Forecast 2023 - 2030AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SNS Insider published an exclusive report, titled, "Piezoelectric Devices Market Size, Share, And Segmentation, By Product, By Material, By Element, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030".
The size of piezoelectric devices market reached USD 33.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 57.29 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, as stated in the SNS Insider report.
Piezoelectric Devices Market Report Scope
Piezoelectric devices, a revolutionary class of materials, have emerged as essential components in various industries owing to their unique ability to convert mechanical vibrations into electrical energy and vice versa. These devices are based on the piezoelectric effect, a phenomenon where certain materials generate an electric charge in response to applied mechanical stress. Key elements exhibiting piezoelectric properties include crystals such as quartz, ceramics, and certain polymers.
List of Key Players Covered in Piezoelectric Devices market report are:
• CeramTec GmbH (Germany)
• CTS Corporation (US)
• Kistler Group (Switzerland)
• Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany)
• piezosystem jena GmbH (Germany)
• Piezo Technologies (US)
• Aerotech Inc. (US)
• APC International, Ltd., (US)
• Mad City Labs, Inc. (US)
Impact of Recession
The ongoing recession has cast a dual impact on the piezoelectric devices market, presenting challenges while also fostering opportunities for innovation and adaptation. Recession-induced disruptions in the supply chain have affected the manufacturing and distribution of piezoelectric devices, leading to temporary setbacks. Amid economic uncertainties, industries are increasingly prioritizing cost-effective solutions, influencing purchasing decisions in the market. Recession periods often drive innovation, pushing companies to develop more efficient and affordable piezoelectric solutions to maintain market competitiveness.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
The geopolitical tensions arising from the Russia-Ukraine War have left an indelible mark on the global economy, with the piezoelectric devices market experiencing both positive and negative repercussions. The conflict has led to disruptions in the supply chain, affecting the availability of raw materials crucial for piezoelectric device manufacturing. The heightened focus on defence and security measures has led to an increased demand for piezoelectric devices in aerospace and defence applications. The geopolitical instability has introduced market volatility, influencing investment decisions and strategies within the piezoelectric devices industry.
Market Analysis
The piezoelectric devices market is propelled by several key growth drivers, underlining its significance in the contemporary technological landscape. The continuous evolution and innovation in these devices are contributing to their widespread adoption across diverse industries. Piezoelectric devices are extensively used in medical imaging, diagnostics, and therapeutic applications, driving market growth. Nanoscale piezoelectric materials are opening new avenues for applications, fostering market expansion. The increasing integration of piezoelectric sensors in IoT devices and smart technologies is a major growth driver. Growing interest in sustainable energy solutions boosts the demand for piezoelectric energy harvesting devices.
Key Regional Development
The North American piezoelectric devices market is driven by robust investments in research and development, particularly in healthcare and aerospace sectors. The presence of key players and a supportive regulatory environment further contribute to market growth. Europe showcases a thriving market for piezoelectric devices, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and renewable energy solutions. Increasing applications in automotive and industrial sectors contribute to the region's market dynamics. The Asia-Pacific region leads the global market, propelled by rapid industrialization, technological advancements, and the adoption of smart technologies. China and Japan are key contributors to the region's growth.
Key Takeaway from Piezoelectric Devices Market Study
• The piezoelectric sensors segment dominates the market, fueled by their widespread use in various applications, including healthcare, automotive, and industrial processes. Miniaturization and improved sensitivity contribute to their market dominance.
• The aerospace and defence sector holds a significant share in the piezoelectric devices market, driven by the increasing demand for advanced sensing and actuation technologies. Applications include structural health monitoring, vibration control, and acoustic sensing in aircraft and military systems.
Recent Developments Related to Piezoelectric Devices Market
• PAVmed, a leading innovator in the field, has recently formed a strategic partnership with Novosound, a prominent player in ultrasound imaging technology. This collaboration aims to harness the combined expertise of both companies to push the boundaries of ultrasound applications in the medical field.
• Aerotech, Inc. and Micronix USA have recently announced a strategic partnership aimed at providing complementary precision motion products. This collaboration is expected to create a robust synergy between the two companies, enabling the delivery of high-performance nanopositioning products to industrial markets.
