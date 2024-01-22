Data Center Robotics Market 2031: Shaping Tomorrow's Data Landscape

Data Center Robotics Market Value

The increase in the adoption of robotics, AI, ML, and IoT technologies by various end users fuels the data center robotics market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global data center robotics market generated $9.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $56 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 20% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Data Center Robotics" refers to the use of robotic systems and automation technologies within data centers to optimize and streamline various processes. These processes may include tasks related to server management, hardware maintenance, data storage, and overall data center operations.

Data Center Robotics involves the integration of robotic systems, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance the efficiency, reliability, and performance of data center operations. These robotic systems can be designed to perform tasks such as server provisioning, equipment installation and maintenance, cable management, inventory management, and other routine operational activities.

The advancement of smart data centers through robotic process automation and an increase in the adoption of data center services boost the growth of the global data center robotics market. However, an increase in security concerns of data center robotics and a lack of technical proficiency and awareness hamper the global market growth. On the other hand, an increase in the adoption of robotics, AI, ML, and IoT technologies by various end users presents new growth opportunities for the global data center robotics market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The data center robotics market was positively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, owing to the integration of advanced technologies such as AI and big data in data centers which helped organizations to improve various aspects such as perception, reasoning, learning, and problem-solving for detecting and predicting risks.

• The presence of data centers is helping in the economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. Economic benefits include new avenues for automation of various processes through cloud adoption by deploying advanced technologies.

• Moreover, data centers help in scaling business resources as per necessity, which saves infrastructure and operational costs.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global data center robotics market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, as more number of large enterprises are adopting robotic technology to protect all their infrastructures. However, the SMEs segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increase in adoption of cloud computing by SMEs in the past few years.

Based on components, the hardware segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global data center robotics market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, as it provides secure and high-performance computing. However, the service segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.8% from 2022 to 2031, as it reduces time and costs associated with optimizing systems.

Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing half of the global data center robotics market, and is expected to maintain its leadership during the forecast period. The demand for data center robotics is growing in North America owing to a surge in the demand for RPA, IoT technology, and faster network accessibility. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period¸ owing to a rise in the adoption of data center robotic solutions in the region for various benefits such as ease of implementation, centralization of customer support, and increase in customer services such as order management and network inventory management.

Leading Market Players:

• ABB Ltd.

• BMC Software, Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• ConnectWise LLC

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Microsoft Corporation

• NTT Communications

• Siemens

• Rockwell automation inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global data center robotics market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

