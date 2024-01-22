Payment Gateway Market Trend to Eyewitness Huge Growth $98.2 billion by 2030 | Growth, Share Analysis, Company Profiles

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The payment gateway market was valued at $22.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $98.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2022 to 2030.

A payment gateway is a digital money operating gateway widely used to connect the customers and the merchant together for any payment transaction. A payment gateway is essentially an online interface that facilitates money transfers between a client and a business. Any firm that accepts payments online has an advantage because doing so guarantees safe and easy transactions and reduces financial losses brought on by late payments.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8609

The industry is anticipated to grow as a result of increased demand for quick mobile payments and usage of mobile banking channels. As consumers' preferences migrate to digital payment technology, they expect a perfect user experience from mobile wallets. Due to the increased amounts of digital payments, there is a growing need for safe and dependable payment gateways. As the number of online shoppers increases year after year, the volume of digital payments has skyrocketed, giving payment gateway suppliers a sizable market to thrive in.

The main challenge currently being faced by payment gateway market is the rise in customer risk of online fraud. The likelihood of some socially irresponsible individual misusing the account information required to use the online payment gateway to make an online payment is high.

Globally, the payment gateway industry is expanding quickly owing to tremendous growth in online transactions and e-commerce transactions. The market is also extremely competitive, therefore major players are using a variety of techniques to grow their customer base with the launch of new payment gateway services such as the introduction of new products, collaborations, partnerships, and mergers.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8609

The global payment gateway market share is segmented on the basis of type, enterprise size, end-use, and region. By type, the market is sub-segmented into hosted and non hosted. By enterprise type, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprise (SME) and large enterprise. By end-use, the market is classified into travel & hospitality, BFSI, retail & ecommerce, media & entertainment, and others. By region, the payment gateway market analysis is conducted across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the leading payment gateway market players are PayPal Holdings, Inc., STRIPE, Visa Inc., Amazon.com Inc., FIS(Worldpay), Mastercard, PayU, BitPay, Inc., FISERV, INC.(BluePay), and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global payment gateway market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, payment gateway market forecast, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the global payment market size are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the payment gateway market.

Buy Now and Get Discount (Offer valid Till 31st Jan 2024) : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/763726e69d980a5fc5a37b4d724abf20

Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Payment Gateway Industry

Since, the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for cashless transaction has increased among people, considerably. This is majorly to avoid any further viral transmission of virus. Owing to this, the payment gateway market share has experienced a major growth in the pandemic time frame.

Almost all types of businesses opted for online transaction in pandemic time period as online money transfer is a fast and a safe mode for money transaction.

Key Findings of the Study

Based on type, the hosted sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and non hosted sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and small & medium enterprise sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the BFSI sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and travel & hospitality sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific market registered the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain the position during the forecast period.

Trending Reports:

Forensic Accounting Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/forensic-accounting-market-A17182

Payment Analytics Software Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/payment-analytics-software-market-A09785

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research