Van Conversion Market Next Big Thing | Prominent Companies

Van Conversion Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report by Product Type, by Vehicle Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A conversion van is a van that is sent to third-party companies to be outfitted with various luxuries for road trips and camping or fittings for commercial purposes. It could be a full-size passenger van in which the rear seating have been rearranged for commercial use such as taxis, school buses, shuttle buses, and limo purposes in place of a family van. Other conversions include bespoke fitting services to be undertaken to make the load area of light commercial vehicles suitable for supply chain or delivery work. This includes various things such as racking systems for the storage of tools and goods, Installation of freezing systems etc. So they can be kept safe and utilize the full storage capability of the vehicle. The conversion of vans nowadays is increasing for personal usage such as touring and leisure purposes.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The global van conversion market has majorly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to strict regulations and lockdowns usage of these vans for commercial purposes was decreased. Also a large proposition of the global population was facing either losses or decrease in income which further led to decrease in expenditure of vehicles or in leisure. Primarily due to lockdown people were not going out for leisure and secondly decrease in income is further stopping them even after open-ups to spend on leisure which is making a very deep dent to the global tourism industry and its components. With such stagnant fall in the market manufacturers are facing losses which is further impacting the supply chain of raw material. However global van conversion market is anticipated to recover its losses with decrease in pandemic footprint globally.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:

• Surge in craze and popularity of DIY van conversion for tourism purpose id one of the major drivers of the market.

• Decrease in disposable income of consumer is restricting its expenditure on leisure purpose which is acting as one of the major restraints for the market.

• Van conversion is becoming popular as unique and amazing caravan conversions and staycation posts and videos are being shared online through social media and other means which can act as a lucrative opportunity for future.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐈𝐘

The COVID-19 lockdown has seen a surge in van sales as DIY enthusiasts buy up the vehicles to convert into camper vans. Concept of staycation and van conversion in becoming common these days because of social media. With staycations set to become the new normal when lockdown comes to an end, people are transforming the vehicles specifically vans into holiday homes on wheels. Keen adventurers have kitted out the vans with beds, kitchens, sofas and solar panels, water tanks so they can take their motor homes on trips around the world. The number of people applying for their vans to be re-designated as living spaces jumped by almost two-thirds in just two years of pandemic. Many people who flip their vans into ideal holiday homes share snaps of their transformations on social media which further led to increase in popularity and craze of such transformation. Additionally, Camper vans being the older concept are facing severe competition as the van conversion market is increasing. DIY Conversion of vans is not only decreasing the cost but also developing the craze of re-constructing their vehicle for fun. DIY of such vans will give harsh competition to the motor home and camper vans companies across the globe.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the van conversion industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of van conversion market.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the van conversion market growth scenario.

• The report provides a detailed van conversion market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Which are the leading market players active in the van conversion market?

• What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

• What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the van conversion market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Heartland Road Warrior

• Zenvanz

• Glampervan

• Aluminum Toy Haule

• Advanture

• Gulf Stream Coach

• KISAE

• New Horizons RV

• This Moving House

• Vanlife Customs