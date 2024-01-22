Global CCTV Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s “CCTV Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cctv market size is predicted to reach $30.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%.
The growth in the cctv market is due to the increasing demand for security systems. North America region is expected to hold the largest cctv market share. Major players in the cctv market include Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Bosch Security and Safety Systems Inc., Honeywell Commercial Security, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions.
CCTV Market Segments
• By Component: Hardware, Software, Services
• By Technology: CMOS Technology, CCD Technology
• By Camera Type: Analog Camera, Internal Protocol (IP) Camera
• By Channel: Online Channel, Offline Channel
• By End User: Educational Centers, Hospitals, Hotels, Real Estates, Religious Places, Government, Retail, IT Sector, Transport Sector
• By Geography: The global cctv market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
CCTV (closed-circuit television) is a television system in which signals are not broadcast publicly but are monitored, generally for surveillance and security. It is used in the prevention and detection of crime. These devices are placed in public places to provide evidence and to capture relevant footage.
