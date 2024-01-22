Aircraft Leasing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Aircraft Leasing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Aircraft Leasing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aircraft leasing market size is predicted to reach $269.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.
The growth in the aircraft leasing market is due to the increasing demand for air travel. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest aircraft leasing market share. Major players in the aircraft leasing market include AerCap Holdings N.V., Air Lease Corporation, BOC Aviation Limited, Aviation Capital Group LLC, BBAM LLC, GE Capital Aviation Services LLC.
Aircraft Leasing Market Segments
• By Leasing Type: Wet Leasing, Dry Leasing
• By Security Type: Asset-Backed Security (ABS), Non-ABS
• By Aircraft Type: Narrow-body, Wide-body, Other Aircraft Types
• By Geography: The global aircraft leasing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Aircraft leasing refers to a contractual agreement between two parties, the lessor and the lessee, where the lessor provides an airplane to the lessee for a specific duration of time, in return of pay periodic rentals or lease payments. Airlines often opt for aircraft leasing as it is a cost-effective way to expand their fleet or replace older planes without incurring the full cost of purchasing new ones.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Aircraft Leasing Market Characteristics
3. Aircraft Leasing Market Trends And Strategies
4. Aircraft Leasing Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Aircraft Leasing Market Size And Growth
……
27. Aircraft Leasing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Aircraft Leasing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
