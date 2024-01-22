Matcha Tea Market Thrives Amidst Wellness Boom and Changing Consumer Habits

Matcha Tea Market

Rising demand for flavored matcha, surge in online sales, and wellness focus drive robust growth in the global matcha tea market.

The Demand For Matcha Tea is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for matcha tea from cosmetic, culinary, and food industries.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATE, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Matcha Tea Market by Product Type, Nature, Form, and Sales Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the global matcha tea market size was valued at $2,454.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,480.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027.

▶ 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10310

The global matcha tea market is experiencing significant growth, driven by factors such as the expanding distribution channels, increased availability through online platforms, and the rising popularity of wellness beverages. Matcha tea, derived from the Camellia sinensis plant, is known for its vibrant green powder form and is consumed in both traditional powder and liquid formats. A recent market analysis provides insights into the key segments, regional dynamics, and the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer behavior.

The COVID-19 outbreak has surprisingly contributed to the positive growth of the matcha tea market. Consumers, now more than ever, are prioritizing their health and wellness in response to the pandemic. Recognizing the impact of COVID-19 on both mental and physical well-being, individuals are increasingly turning to wellness beverages, with matcha tea emerging as a popular choice. This trend has not only influenced the demand for matcha tea but has also affected various stages of the supply and value chain.

The global matcha tea market is segmented based on product type, form, nature, sales channel, and region. The product type includes regular and flavored matcha teas, while the form comprises powder and liquid. Nature categorizes matcha tea as conventional or organic. The sales channels include supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, foodservice, online stores, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

▶ 𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐀𝐊 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐘𝐒𝐓: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10310



Key Findings:

Product Type: The flavored segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Consumers' increasing demand for diverse flavors, such as apple-infused, ginger, mint cinnamon, and others, contributes to this growth. Flavored matcha tea not only provides a unique taste but also additional health benefits from spices, herbs, and fruits.

Nature: The organic segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR. This is attributed to the growing number of health-conscious consumers and increased awareness regarding the health benefits associated with the consumption of organic matcha tea.

Sales Channel: The online store segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The rise in online platforms for purchasing matcha tea, coupled with the ease of availability and information about products, has led to increased consumer preference for online stores. The convenience of home delivery further enhances this trend.

Regional Dominance: Asia-Pacific currently holds the maximum share in the matcha tea market and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. The region's strong market presence is driven by cultural preferences, increased awareness of health benefits, and a tradition of tea consumption.

▶ 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10310

Key Player Insights:

Several key players operate in the global matcha tea industry, contributing to its growth. Some of the prominent players include AOI Tea Company, Ikeda Tea World, Unilever, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., ITO EN Ltd., Encha, Grace & Green, Green Foods, TATA Consumers Products Ltd., and Marukyu Koyamaen. These companies play a crucial role in shaping the market landscape through innovation, product development, and strategic partnerships.

Market Projections:

Product Type: The regular segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2027.

Nature: The conventional segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8%.

Form: The powder segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Sales Channel: The online store segment is projected to register a CAGR of 9.7%.

In conclusion, the global matcha tea market is poised for robust growth, fueled by changing consumer preferences, increased awareness of health benefits, and the adaptability of the industry to online platforms. As the world continues to navigate the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the matcha tea market stands as a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the beverage industry.

▶ 𝐁𝐔𝐘 𝐍𝐎𝐖: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6c4ad9ba4f39ce0ebb1c8f009ce92e23

For further information and detailed insights, please refer to the comprehensive market analysis report on the global matcha tea market.

»» 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

1. Sugar Free Carbonated Drinks Market : https://alliedmarketresearch.com/sugar-free-carbonated-drinks-market-A13624

2. Pisco Market : https://alliedmarketresearch.com/pisco-market-A13626

3. Peanut Milk Market : https://alliedmarketresearch.com/peanut-milk-market-A13627

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.