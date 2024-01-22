Global Pompe Disease Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Pompe Disease Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Pompe Disease Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pompe disease market size is predicted to reach $2.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

The growth in the pompe disease market is due to the increase in the prevalence of pompe disease. North America region is expected to hold the largest pompe disease market share. Major players in the pompe disease market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Danaher Corporation.

Pompe Disease Market Segments

• By Type: Classic Infantile Form, Non-Classic Infantile Form, Late-Onset Form, Other Types

• By Diagnosis: Blood Test, Genetic Test, Prenatal Test, Other Diagnosis

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other routes of administrations

• By Therapy Type: Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT), Substrate Reduction Therapy (SRT), Gene Therapy, Other Therapies

• By End Users: Hospitals / Clinics, Pharmaceuticals, Researchers, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global pompe disease market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pompe disease is a genetic condition in which a complex sugar called glycogen accumulates in the body's cells. The situation is caused by a lack of an enzyme known as acid alfa glucosidase (GAA), which breaks down complex carbohydrates in the body.

The main types of pompe disease are the classic infantile form, non-classic infantile form, late-onset form, and others. The classic infantile form of pompe disease is the most well-known, with significant heart dysfunction and obvious hypotonia beginning within a few months after birth. The various diagnosis includes blood test, genetic tests, prenatal tests, and other diagnoses. The treatment for pompe disease includes oral, parenteral, and others. The therapies for pompe disease are enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), substrate reduction therapy (SRT), gene therapy, and others that are used by hospitals or clinics, pharmaceuticals, researchers, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Pompe Disease Market Characteristics

3. Pompe Disease Market Trends And Strategies

4. Pompe Disease Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Pompe Disease Market Size And Growth

……

27. Pompe Disease Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Pompe Disease Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

