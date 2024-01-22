Unleashed Perfumes Brings Parisian Panache to New Designer Collection Inspired By Memo Paris®
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unleashed Perfumes, a beacon of innovation in the fragrance industry, joyously unveils its latest designer collection, a celebration of Parisian opulence inspired by the iconic Memo Paris®. This enchanting launch marks a significant stride in Unleashed Perfumes' unyielding dedication to delivering sophisticated scents that redefine luxury.
Guided by the creative prowess of Roman Freiter and Julia Mikhelzon, Unleashed Perfumes introduces a designer collection that transcends mere fragrance; it is a cultural tapestry woven with threads of Parisian allure. Drawing inspiration from the timeless elegance of Memo Paris®, each fragrance tells a compelling olfactory story, encapsulating the essence of the City of Lights – a radiant blend of beauty, sophistication, and cultural richness.
To celebrate this cultural journey, Unleashed Perfumes extends an exclusive invitation to fragrance enthusiasts, offering up to 25% off on the new designer collection. This limited-time offer beckons connoisseurs to immerse themselves in the luxury and elegance of scents inspired by Memo Paris® at an irresistible value.
At the core of Unleashed Perfumes lies a commitment to crafting perfumes of unparalleled quality. The new designer collection boasts meticulously crafted scents made from premium, all-natural ingredients. Unleashed Perfumes takes pride in ensuring a non-toxic and cruelty-free formulation, aligning with the brand's dedication to both exquisite fragrance and ethical responsibility.
Roman Freiter and Julia Mikhelzon, the visionary minds behind Unleashed Perfumes, share their excitement about the latest launch. Julia Mikhelzon, Co-Founder of Unleashed Perfumes, states, "We are thrilled to introduce a collection that not only captures the essence of Memo Paris® but also reflects our dedication to providing exceptional fragrances crafted with precision and innovation, echoing the spirit of French artistry."
The perfumes by Unleashed Perfumes are a testament to an unwavering commitment to quality and ethical standards. The ingredients are thoughtfully selected, creating scents that are not only exquisite but also eco-friendly. The cruelty-free aspect of the production process mirrors the brand's values of compassion and responsibility.
With the debut of this new designer collection, Unleashed Perfumes invites fragrance enthusiasts to elevate their senses and embark on a sensory journey inspired by the sophistication of Memo Paris®. The scents have been meticulously crafted to offer a unique and captivating olfactory experience, promising to make every moment a cultural celebration.
The new designer collection is now available for purchase on Unleashed Perfumes' official website ( https://www.unleashedperfumes.com/ )
About Unleashed Perfumes
Unleashed Perfumes is a high-end fragrancing brand that creates perfumes inspired by famous luxury brands. Proudly made in the United States, Unleashed perfumes are available in four sizes: 10ml, 30ml, 50ml, and 100ml, starting at $22. They are made with all-natural, non-toxic, and cruelty-free ingredients. Their entire fragrance line contains a 30% oil concentration, which provides a long-lasting and immersive olfactory experience for the wearer.
Our Collection is inspired by top brands
Roman Freiter
