A Century of Healing Passed Down Adjusted Life Celebrates a 100-Year Family Legacy in Chiropractic Care

Adjusted Life celebrates 100 years of chiropractic legacy since 1923, with a family tradition of clinics in Missouri and Alabama, since opening in 2021.

Our centennial represents not just years of service but the evolution of a family's dream. From our first clinic to the establishment of Adjusted Life, it's a story of passion & perseverance” — Adjusted Life Founder

LAKE ST LOUIS,, MISSOURI, UNITED STATED, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating a remarkable journey through a century of chiropractic excellence, Adjusted Life proudly marks a unique milestone. While the clinic itself opened its doors in 2021, the rich history of its founding family in chiropractic care dates back to 1923, with family-owned clinics in Missouri and Alabama.

In 2021, Adjusted Life was founded as a culmination of a long-standing family legacy in chiropractic services. This centennial celebration is not only about the birth of Adjusted Life but a homage to a family's century-long dedication to health and wellness across different states.

A Legacy Reimagined

Adjusted Life's story is steeped in history and innovation. The founders' family, with clinics spanning across Missouri to Alabama, has been at the forefront of chiropractic care, adapting and evolving with the times. Today, Adjusted Life stands as a testament to this enduring legacy.

The centennial celebration of Adjusted Life is a reflection of the family's unwavering commitment to health, showcasing a rich history of pioneering chiropractic practices and patient care excellence across various communities.

Bridging States, Healing Generations

◽ Pioneering Chiropractic Techniques in Various States

◽ A Rich Tapestry of Family-Run Clinics Over 100 Years

◽ Adjusted Life: The Modern Embodiment of a Long-Standing Legacy

Adjusted Life's centennial marks a significant chapter in a long story that spans multiple generations and states. Each clinic in the family's history has contributed to a shared vision of providing exceptional chiropractic care, a vision that Adjusted Life proudly upholds today.

Founder's Quote:

A Century of Innovation and Care

Adjusted Life, while young as an establishment, is built on a foundation of a century's worth of expertise and innovation. The clinic not only honors its past but also embraces modern techniques and technologies to continue providing outstanding care.

Setting New Standards in Chiropractic Care

Adjusted Life's centennial is a celebration of a legacy that has transcended state boundaries and time. The clinic is a convergence of past wisdom and modern innovation, setting new standards in the chiropractic field.

A Vision Forward

Looking ahead, Adjusted Life is poised to continue the family's legacy of excellence in chiropractic care. The clinic is committed to advancing the field through continuous innovation, exceptional patient care, and community engagement.

Adjusted Life's centennial is a milestone that celebrates the past and looks toward a future of continued excellence and innovation in chiropractic care. For more information on Adjusted Life and its services, visit the clinic's website or contact the office directly.

About Adjusted Life

Adjusted Life is a modern chiropractic clinic rooted in a rich family history of healthcare excellence. Founded in 2021, the clinic embodies the culmination of a century's worth of chiropractic innovation and dedication. With a commitment to holistic health and patient-centered care, Adjusted Life is at the forefront of the chiropractic field, continuing a legacy that spans generations and states.



For press inquiries, please contact:

Carolyn Spraggs

Adjusted Life

573.230.8721

frontdesk@adjusted.life

https://adjusted.life/

