Houston Young Enterprising Women Mentoring Forum Presented by Enterprising Women Foundation

STEM Panel,Mentors & Entrepreneurs Houston Young Enterprising Women Mentoring Forum Lamar Consolidated High School 2024

Knowledge will forever govern ignorance, and people who mean to be their governors must arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives” — James Madison

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monica Smiley, President and Founder of the Enterprising Women Foundation and publisher/CEO of Enterprising Women, is pleased to announce the successful culmination of the Houston Young Enterprising Women (YEW) Mentoring Forum. Hosted by LuzElena Rivers, MBA, CEO of Amera Solutions, the event aimed to motivate and inspire young women, particularly those interested in STEM fields.

In her role as the Houston Chair for the YEW Program, Rivers, alongside her colleagues of successful businesswomen, made a significant impact by inspiring young women to dream big and believe in themselves. Rivers emphasized her commitment to fostering the growth of high school girls in the region, recognizing the persistent gender gap in the STEM workforce where women comprise only 29% of the science and engineering workforce.

The Enterprising Women Foundation, under the leadership of Monica Smiley, secured a grant from ICMM (the Institute for Consumer Money Management) to implement a financial literacy program at its local events. Using a financial literacy program developed by Duke University and NOVA, students engaged in learning basic financial literacy skills through three fun games that imparted essential life skills.

LuzElena Rivers' unique approach to giving back was highlighted during the event. In her journey to discover the true power of women's empowerment, Rivers realized the indispensable role of education. Quoting James Madison, she emphasized, "Knowledge will forever govern ignorance, and people who mean to be their governors must arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives."

Rivers has been instrumental in raising funds for educational scholarships through her nonprofit, Rivers for Health Foundation 501(c)3. This initiative ensures that all women aspiring to higher education have earned it, particularly those who may face limitations due to their social backgrounds. The scholarships are designed to support women pursuing careers in fields where they are underrepresented, including medical courses, technology, engineering, and finance.

The American Association of University Women's research reveals that women make up only 28% of the science and engineering workforce in the United States, emphasizing the urgent need for change. By providing financial support, Rivers aims to help women overcome barriers preventing them from achieving their academic and professional goals.

Drew Faust, the President of Harvard University, aptly stated, "We educate women because it is smart. We educate women because it changes the world." Rivers echoed this sentiment, encouraging everyone to support other women through various means, including using platforms to highlight organizations that support women, mentoring young girls, or raising funds for scholarships.

Melinda Gates' words resonate with Rivers' mission: "When we invest in women and girls, we are investing in the people who invest in everyone else."

The event provided a platform not only for inspiration but also for actionable steps toward empowering the next generation of female leaders.

Event Details:

Date: January 18

Location: Lamar Consolidated High School, 4606 Mustang Ave, Rosenberg, TX 77447

Financial Literacy Educators:

Waleska Esquivel

Patience Edwards

STEM Panel:

Dr. Holly Meir - Geologist

Dr. Irene Arango – Hydrocarbon Specialist

Dr. SHARITA WARFIELD, MD - Board-Certified Trauma Care

Dr. Nicole Odom-Hardnett, PhD - Mental Behavior Specialist

Patty Stoll - Aerospace Defense

Nellie Swanson – Engineering

Mentors & Entrepreneurs:

Anna Garcia

Lollie Bennett

Crystal Lister

Mimi Irvin

Myoshia Boykin-Anderson

Tatyana Mikayilova

Brandi Harleaux

LaToshia Norwood, MBA, PMP Norwood

Raquel Boujourne

Ramal Taylor

Karla Viesca

Jade Simmons

Joana Gonzalez

About Enterprising Women Foundation

The Enterprising Women Foundation is committed to empowering and supporting women in business through mentorship, education, and community engagement. For more information, visit https://www.enterprisingwomenfoundation.org

About Amera Solutions

Amera Solutions, led by LuzElena Rivers, is dedicated to providing innovative solutions in healthcare and beyond. For more information, visit www.myamera.com.