Flash News: OKX Wallet Launches Cryptopedia Season 13 For Aptos Ecosystem Projects, Offering Up to USD300,000 in APT for Users Completing Quests

SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of January 22, 2024.



OKX Wallet Launches Cryptopedia Season 13 for Aptos Ecosystem Projects, Offering Up to USD300,000 in APT for Users Completing Quests

OKX Wallet today announced the launch of season 13 of Cryptopedia, a learn-to-earn platform, giving users who complete and verify interactive tasks a chance to share a total reward pool of up to $300,000 in APT starting on January 19, 2024 and for a duration of 6 weeks.

OKX will provide $50,000 worth of APT for each of the six projects-related tasks with THALA as the first project. To stand for a chance to share a pool of these $50,000 in APT, participants will have to complete social media related tasks.

Season 13 of Cryptopedia is free to participate in. Users willing to participate are encouraged to follow the rules published here.

OKX Cryptopedia is a learn to earn experience by interacting with DApps. OKX will launch regular events that center around different networks. In these events, OKX collaborates with project partners to set up different quests which offer opportunities to win rewards. OKX Cryptopedia aims to make it simpler to search, explore, and interact with DApps.

To learn more about Cryptopedia Season 13, click here.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.



To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition and risk tolerance. OKX does not provide investment or asset recommendations. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions, and OKX is not responsible for any potential losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.