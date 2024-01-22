New HIPAA Privacy Training and Bloodborne Pathogens Program Courses at a Limited Time Special Introductory Price

The HIPAA Privacy Training and Bloodborne Pathogens Program online safety and health training courses designed to provide training on safety and health laws.

Both courses are available online. The online platform allows for interactive learning, with quizzes, scenarios, and assessments for the participants to gain a understanding of the course material.” — Dr. O'Neil Blake

TAMARACK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety Result Professionals LLC, a leading provider of safety and health training, announced today the launch of their HIPAA Privacy Training and Bloodborne Pathogens Program online safety and health training courses. These courses are designed to provide comprehensive awareness training on safety and health laws, regulations, protocols, and best practices for members of Covered Entities and Business Associates.

Safety Result Professionals training on the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) of 1996 is an essential course for individuals working in the healthcare industry including volunteers. Moreover, the programs are perfectly crafted to meet HIPAA compliance regulations for healthcare professionals and members of the general workforce. Furthermore, our HIPAA Privacy Training course goes beyond traditional healthcare professionals, extending its scope to encompass volunteers, students, and contractors who may encounter Protected Health Information (PHI) in various forms. The training emphasizes the importance of understanding and complying with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act to safeguard PHI from breaches. This inclusive approach ensures that individuals handling medical records, including healthcare professionals, insurance companies, pharmacists, legal professionals in healthcare, and administrative staff in healthcare facilities, are well-versed in HIPAA policies, fostering a secure environment for patient information.

In addition, Safety Result Professionals also offers its Bloodborne Pathogens Program, meticulously developed in alignment with OSHA standards. This program is specifically tailored for individuals at risk of exposure to blood or other potentially infectious materials. The training encompasses information on hepatitis B (HBV), hepatitis C (HCV), hepatitis D (HDV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Participants will gain knowledge on the transmission of bloodborne pathogens, preventive measures to avoid exposure, and learn the appropriate actions to take in the event of potential exposure to infectious materials. Employees across various sectors that can benefit from this training include, healthcare professionals, emergency responders, laboratory technicians, cleaning personnel in public spaces, tattoo artists, waste collectors, and child protective services employees. The program equips participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to handle bloodborne pathogens safely, thereby reducing the risk of infection and ensuring compliance with OSHA regulations. Safety Result Professionals is dedicated to improving workplace safety and health across diverse industries through its essential online training courses.



Both courses are now available online, easier for individuals to access and complete the training at their own pace. The online platform allows for interactive learning, with quizzes, scenarios, and assessments for the participants to gain a complete understanding of the course material. Upon completion, participants receive a certificate of completion, providing proof of their highly regarded training.

Safety Result Professionals LLC, founded 2012, is located in Tamarac, Florida is a provider of high quality affordable OSHA-compliant online safety and health training courses to meet the demand of frontline workers, supervisors, safety directors, managers, and contractors in USA and Worldwide. The company’s founder is Dr. O’Neil Blake a highly accomplished expert in workplace safety in USA. Dr. O’Neil Blake holds a doctorate degree in public safety and is a Certified Safety Professional (CSP) with over 25 years’ experience in the safety and health industry. For more information about our courses, visit our website at https://safetyresultpros.com.

Bloodborne Pathogens Program online safety and health training courses.