Carmell Corp Announces Addition of Dr. Gaurav Bharti to Scientific Advisory Board
Carmell Corp (NASDAQ:CTCX)PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carmell Corporation (Nasdaq: CTCX), a bio-aesthetics company pioneering breakthrough topical treatments for skin and hair health, today announced the appointment of Dr. Gaurav Bharti to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Bharti's renowned expertise in plastic surgery and commitment to multi-modality aesthetics perfectly aligns with Carmell's mission to unlock the transformative power of regenerative science.
Dr. Bharti is a board-certified plastic surgeon, influential thought leader and co-founder of H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery, the largest plastic surgeon-led aesthetics platform in the United States. With nine locations across five states and a team of over 18 award-winning plastic surgeons and 20+ skilled aesthetic extenders, H/K/B sets the gold standard for patient care and innovation. Dr. Bharti's dedication to excellence extends beyond his practice, as evidenced by his extensive academic background, including teaching positions at prestigious institutions like the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center.
Beyond credentials, Dr. Bharti is a multi-award-winning pioneer. He has earned top honors like Newsweek Top Plastic Surgeon and Charlotte's Top Doctor, while consistently exceeding patient expectations as demonstrated by his year-on-year Vitals Patient Choice, On-Time, and Compassionate Doctors awards. He has published 30 research articles in journals such as Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, Aesthetic Surgery Journal, Journal of Drugs in Dermatology, European Journal of Plastic Surgery and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He has also authored book chapters in 7 books and presented at 46 conferences such as American Society of Plastic Surgeons Annual Meetings, American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meetings, and International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meetings, among others.
Rajiv Shukla, Chairman & CEO of Carmell said, "Dr. Bharti's appointment to Carmell's SAB underscores our commitment to building a world-class team of experts involved in cutting-edge research and development. With the support of his thought leadership and passion for innovation, Carmell is poised to reshape the landscape of skin and hair health, empowering individuals to look and feel their best."
Dr. Bharti echoes this enthusiasm, stating, "The future of aesthetics is brimming with possibilities, and I am thrilled to join Carmell at the forefront of this exciting revolution. The Company's focus on applying the power of regenerative science to topical treatments holds immense promise for delivering transformative results. I am eager to collaborate with the exceptional team at Carmell and contribute to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in skin and hair care."
About Carmell
Carmell is a bio-aesthetics company that utilizes the human platelet secretome to topically deliver more than a thousand proteins and growth factors to support skin and hair health. Carmell’s quality ethos is based on rational cosmetics design coupled with a focus on clean formulas that omit the Foul Fourteen, 14 commonly used chemicals that may cause harm to our health. The Company is focused on developing topical cosmetics tailored to meet the demanding technical requirements of professional care providers. For more information, visit www.carmellcosmetics.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the attributes and benefits of Carmell’s products including R&D products under development. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including, among others, the ability to recognize anticipated benefits from their commercial products, R&D pipeline, distribution agreements, changes in applicable laws or regulations, the possibility that Carmell may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, and other risks and uncertainties, including those to be included under the header “Risk Factors” in the 10-Q statement on filed by Carmell with the SEC on November 15, 2023, as amended. Most of these factors are outside of Carmell’s control and are difficult to predict. Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame or at all. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
Bryan Cassaday
Carmell Corp
bc@carmellcorp.com