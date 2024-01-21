Mena Teijeiro Signs Publishing Deal with CelebrityPress® to Co-Author Book, “Success Redefined” with Jack Canfield

HILLSBORO, GA, USA , January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CelebrityPress® is excited to announce that Mena Teijeiro, a dynamic possibilities igniter who bridges the worlds of business and conscious exploration, has teamed up with CelebrityPress® to co-author the highly anticipated book "Success Redefined,” alongside author Jack Canfield. The book is scheduled for release in February of 2024 and promises transformative insights into redefining success and creating sustainable and authentic lives.

Born in Argentina in 1977, Mena's life journey has been marked by cultural diversity and movement, as she relocated to Washington, D.C. between the ages of 5 and 10 and embarked on global travels with her family during extended holidays. These early experiences instilled in her the values of inclusivity and openness to all.

Despite growing up with an abundance of resources, education, and opportunities within a loving family, Mena grappled with self-love and trusting her inner voice. She channeled her energies into excelling in various roles, from economist and COO of an internet startup to an intern at the IIF in D.C., working alongside investment bankers in Chicago and Buenos Aires, becoming a wife, earning an MBA from Booth, and serving on the business recovery team at PwC in London. Later, she devoted herself to full-time motherhood to her two wonderful boys.

Mena's life, rich with intellectual and physical passions, appeared thriving on the outside. However, beneath the surface, she battled inner wounds and insecurities, having neglected her inner landscape and struggled to establish boundaries.

In 2010, Mena's life took a turn when she went through a divorce and embarked on a journey into higher dimensions to create a life that felt like home. Today, she is a highly intuitive consultant certified in numerous modalities, the managing owner of The Florrest (a retreat center nestled in 153 acres of Georgia forest), the creator of the Awaken Flow™ framework, a Tedx speaker, and the author of "The Alchemy of Words, Poems of Truth to Transform your Inner Landscape.”

Mena's values of authenticity, collaboration, and an organic approach to life shine through in her daily activities, from playing in her forest and creating new projects to spending time with her sons and collaborating with like-minded souls dedicated to bringing more light into the world.

Mena's greatest achievement remains her unwavering trust in her intuition, her alignment with fulfillment, and her role as a source of joy and guidance for those seeking their divine inheritance. Her infectious spirit is a beacon of positivity.

Stay updated with Mena's inspirational journey and her mission to redefine success by visiting her website at www.menafesting.com.

