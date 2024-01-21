Raymond Lavine Hit Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Empathy and Understanding In Business,” Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Best Selling Author - Raymond Lavine

GIG HARBOR, WA, USA, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raymond Lavine has achieved Amazon Best-Seller Status with his co-authored book, Empathy, and Understanding In Business, alongside renowned author Chris Voss and accomplished professionals worldwide. This highly anticipated book, published by SuccessBooks®, debuted on January 4th, 2024.

With the book's release, Empathy and Understanding In Business swiftly climbed the ranks on Amazon best-sellers charts, reaching as high as #1 New Release spot in four distinct categories! Furthermore, it has achieved impressive rankings, including #8 in the Direct Marketing category, #23 in the Sales & Selling category, and an impressive #60 in Entrepreneurship. Empathy & Understanding has also achieved #28 on the bestseller list for Marketing and #54 in Marketing and Sales.

Raymond’s chapter, titled "Empathy In A Time of Need," played a pivotal role in the book's remarkable success.

Meet Raymond Lavine:

Raymond Lavine has a wealth of experience in financial services, having served as president of a mortgage banking company and was associated with City National Bank, where he provided valuable advice to companies for business loans. He has also worked with life insurance companies, including MONY and New England Companies, offering insurance benefits to individuals and corporations. Currently, Raymond serves as a principal at Lavine LTC Benefits, specializing in long-term care insurance benefits for individuals, families, and businesses.

Raymond's advocacy of LTC benefits stems from personal experiences, as his father, a judge in Los Angeles, required care multiple times during his career. Witnessing the importance of LTC plans, Raymond's mother, an attorney who lived to the age of 103, also recognized the need and utilized an LTC plan for 18 years.

Raymond Lavine has made appearances on television, featuring on Moving America Forward with Doug Llewelyn and William Shatner. He has been a guest on numerous podcasts, discussing topics related to long-term care insurance and other financial matters. Raymond is a proud U.S. Army veteran, having served with distinction in the 82nd Airborne Division in the U.S. and the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vietnam. His military service has earned him accolades, including the Combat Infantry Badge, Airborne Badge, Purple Heart, Air Medal, and Bronze Star.

Currently, Raymond is honing his negotiating skills with The Black Swan Group and is an avid reader of history and biography. He holds a BA in International Relations from the University of Southern California, an MBA, and an MA from the Drucker-Ito Graduate School of Management at Claremont Graduate University. Raymond Lavine also possesses the CLTC designation.

To contact Raymond:

• Email: raymond@lavineltcins.com

• Website: www.lavineltcins.com

To order your copy today, please visit HERE