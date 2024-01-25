Seasoned CISO and Board Advisor Marc A. Krevinghaus Awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®
Marc's IT experience across healthcare, finance, insurance, telco, and energy, and work on multiple continents, combined with this new knowledge of board risk governance, makes him a valuable advisor.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Marc A. Krevinghaus of Lima, Peru.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Marc is the Managing Principal of MAKINSIGHTS, where he leads engagements across risk management, information security, strategy, and digital transformations and serves as a guide for boards, chief information security officers, and other technology executives. His previous leadership roles included serving as the director of security risk for Kaiser Permanente and the head of information security and compliance for Virgin Mobile. Marc has advisory experience with PwC, Xtivia, and Ernst & Young, with other risk management experience at the Dow Chemical Corporation and Schlumberger while based in London. Marc earned his MBA from the University of Warwick and his undergraduate degree from the Michigan State University Engineering program.
"Marc is one of the recent graduates of our guided study cohort through this program," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "His rich IT experience across healthcare, finance, insurance, telco, and energy, and work on multiple continents, combined with this new knowledge of board risk governance, makes him a highly valuable advisor."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“Through the use of focused, relevant materials, the DCRO Institute’s program expanded my headspace and solidified my understanding of key insights with respect to effective board governance and value realization,” said Mr. Krevinghaus. “These learnings and enhanced capabilities provide a foundation and backstop for future knowledge sharing and guidance opportunities.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
