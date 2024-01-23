Risk Executive Frank Fiorille Awarded the DCRO Institute Certificate in Risk Governance®
For decades, Frank has had a focus on the positive use of risk knowledge in pursuing strategic goals. We look forward to his growing influence and impact using the positive governance approach.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Frank Fiorille of Rochester, New York, in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Frank is the Vice President of Risk Management, Compliance, and Data Science at Paychex, a Nasdaq 100-listed company where he leads a nationally recognized program for innovation in risk strategy. He has served on the board of directors of the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations – NAPEO and was the chair of the enterprise risk management committee for the Risk and Insurance Management Society (RIMS). Frank’s prior executive experience includes serving as the vice president of credit policy for PNC and the director of risk management for Citi where he helped to launch Citigroup’s “upside of risk” program. Frank is a frequent speaker on Bloomberg radio and has been featured on CNBC. Frank earned his MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Kenan Flagler Business School and his Advanced Risk Management executive degree from The Wharton School.
"For decades, Frank has had a focus on the positive use of risk knowledge in pursuing strategic goals," said David R. Koenig, QRD® President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "It’s only natural that he would further that work at the board level using our positive governance of risk-taking philosophy. We look forward to his growing influence and impact," he continued.
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“This is a terrific program that will help everyone with their stewardship of risk at the board level,” said Mr. Fiorille.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
