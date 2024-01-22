Executive and Advisory Board Member Meghan S. Anzelc, Ph.D. Awarded the DCRO Institute Certificate in Risk Governance®
Meghan is putting her knowledge and experience at the forefront of industry association work in critical areas of new technology and data and will surely continue to expand her influence.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Meghan S. Anzelc, Ph.D. of Chicago, Illinois, in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Meghan is the chief data and analytics officer for Three Arc Advisory, a member of the advisory board for Athena Alliance, where she co-chairs the AI task force, and a member of the national cybersecurity committee and Chicago programming committee for the Private Directors Association. In her prior executive roles, Meghan served as the global head of data and analytics for Spencer Stuart, the chief analytics officer for AXIS Capital, and the North America head of data and analytics for Zurich North America. She earned her Ph.D. and M.S. in physics and astronomy from Northwestern University and her B.S. in Physics from Loyola University Chicago.
"Meghan has been a thoughtful contributor to our programs as a case study interviewee," said David R. Koenig, QRD® President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She’s putting her knowledge and experience at the forefront of industry association work in critical areas of new technology and data and will surely continue to expand her influence." he continued.
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“This program provides a valuable view of many different types of risks and how board directors should think about and manage them,” said Dr. Anzelc. “I appreciated hearing from a diverse set of experts from across the globe who provided real-world examples and hard-earned knowledge from their experiences.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig, QRD®
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
About the Board Members' Course on Risk®