Williston Barracks / DUI - Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1000455

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: 01/21/2024 at approximately 0039 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 near mile marker 91 in the Town of Colchester

VIOLATION: DUI – Drug

ACCUSED: Michael Coscina

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cranston, RI

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/21/24 at approximately 0026 hours, the Vermont State Police received report of a vehicle failing to maintain its lane while traveling south on I-89 in the Town of Milton.

Troopers located the vehicle traveling south on I-89 in the Town of Colchester. Troopers quickly caught up to the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Michael Coscina (33) of Cranston, RI. While speaking to Coscina, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Coscina was then screened for DUI. Coscina was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI (Drugs).

Coscina was transported to the Williston Police Department for an evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert and processing. Coscina was later released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted by members of the Williston Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/26/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.