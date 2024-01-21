PM Chính urges VN-Romania collaboration in IT

VIETNAM, January 21 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính urged collaboration between Vietnamese and Romanian experts in research and development projects, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and the application of information technology in various social domains.

He conveyed these remarks during his visit to the National Institute for Research and Development in Informatics (ICI) in Romania on Sunday (local time). The activity was part of his official visit to Romania beginning on Saturday at the invitation of Prime Minister Ion-Marcel Ciolacu.

Welcoming PM Chính, who is a former student and diplomat in Romania, ICI’s General Director Adrian Victor Vevera mentioned that ICI is a leading strategic research institute with a history of over 50 years in developing information technology human resources for Romania.

ICI is responsible for establishing the internet infrastructure and data centres in Romania, developing cloud computing projects for State institutions, building supercomputers, establishing a cyber diplomacy centre, pioneering blockchain technology development, setting up a mobile data recovery centre, and creating virtual trading platforms.

He affirmed that ICI is ready to collaborate with Việt Nam in advancing these fields.

Speaking at the event, PM Chính stated that the Việt Nam-Romania relationship has stood strong for nearly 75 years with significant milestones.

In 2019, holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Romania played a decisive role in helping the EU and Việt Nam sign the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). Romania was among the first countries to ratify the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), contributing to the remarkable growth of Việt Nam's import-export turnover.

In 2022, Việt Nam's import-export turnover reached US$735 billion, nearly twice the country's GDP. In 2023, despite global difficulties and challenges, the export turnover surpassed $700 billion.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need for Việt Nam and Romania to strengthen and promote cooperation in all areas, including collaboration to share experiences, knowledge, and science and technology.

PM Chính said that Việt Nam has mobilised all resources to serve the rapid and sustainable development of the country, relying on science and technology and fostering innovation. He proposed ICI prioritise Việt Nam as a key partner in expanding international cooperation.

In the near future, both sides will send working delegations to understand and jointly build plans and cooperation programmes, he said, adding that ICI will assist Việt Nam in training high-quality human resources in this field.

The Prime Minister also said that the most significant obstacle between the two countries is the geographical distance, but cooperation in science and information technology can overcome this limitation.

He expressed confidence that cooperation between the two countries in the field of information technology and digital technology will create new opportunities and contribute to enhancing bilateral relations and providing new motivation to promote growth for both Việt Nam and Romania.

During the meeting, the National Institute for Research and Development in Informatics in Romania and Việt Nam’s National Institute of Software and Digital Content Industry exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation. The Việt Nam's Ministry of Public Security has connected with ICI for cooperation in cybersecurity.

During his stay in Romania from Saturday to Monday, PM Chính is expected to hold talks and have meetings with the Prime Minister, the President, the President of the Senate and the President of the Chamber of Deputies of Romania.

He will visit some Romanian localities and universities, attend the Việt Nam - Romania business forum, and receive representatives from the Romania - Việt Nam Friendship Association. VNS