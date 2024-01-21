VN urges the Non-Aligned Movement's support for security and stability in the East Sea

VIETNAM, January 21 - HÀ NỘI — Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân urged the Non-Aligned Movement to respect the viewpoints and protect the interests of its member countries, calling for continued support for ASEAN's efforts to ensure peace, security and stability in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) and the Southeast Asian region.

Speaking at the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit, which opened in Kampala, Uganda on January 19, Vice President Xuân affirmed that the movement is at the forefront of promoting international law, strengthening multilateralism, advocating for disarmament, reducing inequality in economic and financial structures, and making significant contributions to addressing global issues.

She expressed her confidence in the 120 member countries, representing nearly 60 per cent of the world's population and accounting for about 20 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), stating that the movement will continue to be a leading voice promoting unity in a divided world.

Vice President Xuân underscored the need for the movement to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Palestine, while calling for the removal of unilateral sanctions and embargoes against Cuba and other member countries.

Additionally, she urged the movement’s member countries to promote the peaceful resolution of disputes based on international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

To maximise the cooperation potential of the movement, the Vice President suggested that member countries better utilise communication channels to enhance economic independence and cooperation for development.

She also shared that Việt Nam, along with regional countries, has strengthened the ASEAN community and consolidated its central role in the Asia-Pacific region and other regional partnerships.

Việt Nam has made efforts with the member countries to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, humanitarian crises, and non-traditional security challenges such as climate change and food security.

Vice President Xuân reaffirmed Việt Nam's commitment to contribute to the common cause of the movement and developing countries for the progress of humanity, peace, prosperity and happiness.

During the two days of the conference, leaders agreed on three important documents, including the final document of the Non-Aligned Movement outlining the comprehensive viewpoint of the movement on international and regional issues; the Kampala Declaration reaffirming the principles and values of the movement; and the Palestine Statement expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

At this conference, the member countries also reached a consensus to admit South Sudan, marking the first membership expansion in 30 years. — VNS