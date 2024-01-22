Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens Hosts Sold-Out Crowd For K3 Council Panel Discussion

Philip M. Darivoff, Dr. Joshua W. Walker, Ted Deutch, Adv. Zvi Hauser, Jin Yamaguchi Bonnie LeMay, Museum Director and Park Administrator, Morikami Museum with Dr. Joshua Walker, President and CEO, Japan Society .jpg Consul-General Kazuhiro Nakai, Consulate General of Japan in Miami, Ted Deutch, CEO American Jewish Committee, Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss Philip M. Darivoff, Ted Deutch, Jim Yamaguchi, Adv. Zvi Hauser, Dr. Joshua W. Walker

Thought Leaders from Japan, the United States, and Israel Share Insights on Trilateral Topics

The U.S., Japan, and Israel share values, interests, and aspirations that can form a global new structure of cooperation and prosperity.” — Joshua W. Walker, Ph.D., President and CEO, Japan Society