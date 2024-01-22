Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens Hosts Sold-Out Crowd For K3 Council Panel Discussion
Thought Leaders from Japan, the United States, and Israel Share Insights on Trilateral Topics
The U.S., Japan, and Israel share values, interests, and aspirations that can form a global new structure of cooperation and prosperity.”DELRAY BEACH, FL, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens hosted more than 200 guests for a first-of-its kind panel discussion featuring thought leaders from the U.S., Japan, and Israel to discuss enhanced U.S.-Japan partnership in the Middle East. The K3 “Kizuna” Council is a working group forum at Japan Society that engages senior leaders among industry, academia, and policymaking to explore trilateral collaboration in strategic fields. Japan Society is a nonprofit, nonpolitical organization connecting Japanese arts, culture, business, and society with audiences in New York and around the world.
— Joshua W. Walker, Ph.D., President and CEO, Japan Society
The discussion was moderated by Joshua W. Walker, Ph.D., President and CEO, Japan Society, and the panelists included:
• Ted Deutch, CEO, American Jewish Committee (AJC)
• Adv. Zvi Hauser, Of Counsel for the Japan Desk and The IL Hi-Tech Practice Group, Pearl Cohen; former Member of the Knesset and former Chair of the Israel-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group
• Philip M. Darivoff, Chair, Vibrant Capital Partners, Inc.; Founding member, K3 Council, Japan Society; Emeritus Member, AIPAC National Board and Investment Committee Chair; Emeritus Chair, Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History
• Jin Yamaguchi, Special Advisor to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan
Panelists discussed a variety of topics including alternative energy, quantum computing, AI, natural and manufactured resources, informatics, cybersecurity, and climate change.
“The U.S., Japan, and Israel share values, interests, and aspirations that can form a global new structure of cooperation and prosperity,” said Dr. Walker. “We’re honored the Morikami Museum opened its doors to host this thought-provoking and collaborative event.”
