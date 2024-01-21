Restaurants in South Florida Have a New Partner in Code Compliance

Done Right Hood & Fire Safety Is Excited About Expansion

BRIDGEPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After nearly two decades of exceptional service in New York City, Done Right Hood & Fire Safety, a leader in commercial kitchen safety and maintenance, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the vibrant and dynamic market of South Florida. This marks a significant milestone in the company's history of providing top-tier Restaurant Hood Cleaning Services, Kitchen Hood Fabrication and Installation, Fire Suppression Systems, Grease Trap Cleaning, Waste Oil Recycling, FDNY Fire Code Violation Removal, and cutting-edge Electrostatic Precipitators.

Renowned for their industry expertise, commitment to quality, and an unmatched customer experience, Done Right has earned the trust and business of some of New York’s most prestigious restaurants and national chains, including Burger King, Chilis, Five Guys, The Capital Grille, and Amazon. The company’s expansion reflects its dedication to bringing the same level of excellence to the bustling restaurant scene of South Florida.

A New Era of Kitchen Safety and Efficiency in South Florida

“Our journey began nearly 20 years ago with a mission to offer the most reliable and efficient kitchen safety solutions in New York City,” said Jacob Chechkov, Founder and CEO of Done Right Hood & Fire Safety. “Today, we are excited to bring our expertise and passion for serving restaurants and commercial kitchens to South Florida. Our team is ready to collaborate with local businesses large and small, to ensure their kitchens are not only compliant but also operate at peak safety and efficiency.”

The expansion into South Florida is not just about growth geographically, but is also a commitment to the company’s ethos: “We’re committed to providing a unique experience for our clients. The difference is in our name. We get it Done Right the first time, every time,” continued Chechkov.

Done Right Hood & Fire Safety's services are designed to meet the unique needs of each kitchen, ensuring compliance with local fire codes and providing peace of mind to restaurant owners and operators.

Anticipating a Warm Reception in the Sunshine State

South Florida’s thriving hospitality industry presents a fantastic opportunity for Done Right Hood & Fire Safety to introduce its comprehensive services. The company looks forward to building long-lasting relationships with local restaurants, commercial kitchens, and national chains, contributing to the region’s growing reputation as a culinary hotspot.

About Done Right Hood & Fire Safety

Founded in New York City, Done Right Hood & Fire Safety has set the standard in commercial kitchen safety and maintenance for nearly 20 years. With a focus on customer satisfaction and high-quality service, the company has become a trusted partner for some of the most well-known dining establishments. The expansion into South Florida marks a new chapter in their commitment to excellence in kitchen safety and efficiency.

