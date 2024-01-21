Ten sentenced to life imprisonment in trial of Dak Lak terrorist attack

VIETNAM, January 21 -

ĐẮK LẮK The People’s Court of Đắk Lắk on Saturday sentenced ten defendants to life imprisonment on the charge of terrorism in the trial of the case of “terrorism aimed at opposing the people’s administration, terrorism, organising illegal exit or entry for others, and harbouring criminals” that occurred in Cu Kuin district in the Central Highlands province on June 11 last year.

A total of 100 defendants were brought to court in connection with the case.

Five defendants were given 20 years in prison for terrorism aimed at opposing the people’s administration, and two others 19 years on the same charge.

Other defendants, including six on the run abroad, got jail sentences from 9 months to 18 years.

Ninety-two defendants in the case were ordered to pay compensation for agencies, organisations and individuals suffering material and mental damage.

On early June 11, 2023, two groups of armed persons attacked the headquarters of the People's Committees of Ea Tiêu and Ea Ktur communes, including communal police offices, in Cư Kuin district, killing nine and injuring two.

In connection with this case, the provincial police in Đắk Lắk have conducted investigation and transferred 94 individuals to the provincial People's Procuracy on charges of terrorism against the people's government, engagement in terrorist activities, illegal immigration, and concealing criminals. VNS