Việt Nam elected as Vice President of 19th NAM Summit’s Executive Committee

KAMPALA Việt Nam has been elected as a Vice President of the Executive Committee of the 19th Non-Alignment Movement (NAM) Summit, representing the Asia-Pacific region.

Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân is leading the Vietnamese delegation to the event, which opened in Kapala Uganda on January 19.

In his opening remarks, Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni affirmed that with its theme on deepening cooperation for global prosperity, the summit offered an opportunity for NAM member states to overcome differences and consolidate solidarity to re-position and promote the voice of the movement in the world full of uncertainties.

He called on countries to join hands to protect the movement’s values and principles of peace, independence, development, respect of quality, sovereignty and territorial integrity and non-inteference in internal affairs of states, and settlement of disputes through peaceful means without use or threat of force.

President of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis spoke highly of the NAM’s historical role in the struggle for national liberation of colonial countries, affirming that the movement has gathered strong forces that support efforts to consolidate multilateralism, uphold the UN Charter and international laws, and boost cooperation for a world of peace, stability, equality and prosperity.

On the sidelines of the two-day summit, Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân had meetings with several foreign leaders.

Meeting with Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa, Xuân affirmed that despite any changes in the world, Việt Nam has and will always treasure, preserve and deepen the traditional solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Cuba. She reiterated Vietnam's consistent stance on supporting Cuba and objecting to the unilateral sanctions and embargoes against Cuba.

She suggested both sides strengthen cooperation to enhance trade, investment and agriculture, making the economic relations on par with the sound political ones, in line with and meets the expectations of leaders of the two Parties and States.

The Cuban leader thanked Việt Nam for assisting Cuba to overcome formidable challenges posed by embargo to develop socio-economy, and described the Việt |Nam-Cuba relations as a symbol of exemplary solidarity which has been nurtured by generations of leaders from both sides.

He said he will direct ministries and sectors to coordinate with the Vietnamese side to bolster cooperation across trade and investment and agriculture between the two countries.

The two leaders affirmed continued coordination at multilateral forums such as the UN, the NAM and G77 group on issues of mutual concern.

Receiving Vice President of Benin Mariam Chabi Talata, Xuân underscored that Việt Nam wants to enhance the friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with African countries, including Benin.

Based on the good political relations, the two countries should promote delegation exchanges, implement cooperation mechanisms in an effective fashion, and promote trade and investment, she said, adding with their strategic geographical positions, they should help each other to cooperate with ASEAN, the African Union and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Mariam Chabi Talata, for her part, said Benin sees Việt Nam as a model of sustainable development, stressing both sides hold huge potential to cooperate in the areas of trade, investment, agricultural machines and vocational training.

Meeting with the President of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Xuân held that Việt Nam attaches importance to multilateralism and supports the central role of the UN in global management system and response to common challenges.

As an active and responsible member of the international community, Vietnam will make positive contributions to the UNGA President’s priorities, including peace consolidation through promoting international cooperation and solidarity, the UN’s reform, and realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

She underscored that climate change response, digital transformation and green growth are Việt Nam's top priorities to realise its target of becoming a developed industrialised country by 2045, asking countries and the UN support Việt Nam to complete its strategic target.

Francis agreed with Xuân's recommendations and spoke highly of the cooperation between Việt Nam and the UN over the past 45 years.

Việt Nam, with its important role and position in the international arena, could contribute to settling issues of the international community’s concern, he said.

He shared Việt Nam and ASEAN’s stance on handling disputes in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) in a peaceful manner based on international law, including the UNCLOS 1982, and affirmed continued cooperation with Việt Nam to promote the compliance to the UN Charter, international law and multilateralism. VNS