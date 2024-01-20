NA chairman pays working visit to Thái Bình Province

VIETNAM, January 20 -

THÁI BÌNH – Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ had a working session with the standing board of the Party Committee of the northern province of Thái Bình on Sunday.

At the event, the top legislator commended the local Party Committee, authority and people on the achievement that they have carved out across economy, society, defence, security, Party building, and social welfare, among others, creating the momentum for the province to develop stronger in the time ahead.

He expressed his impression on the province’s strong shift to comprehensive and stable development in the areas of agriculture, industry, and trade and services, resulting in the economic scale of over VNĐ67.9 trillion ($2.77 billion), up 1.3-fold from 2020, and FDI attraction of nearly $3 billion in 2023, ranking fifth among 63 localities in the country.

He attributed the result to the province’s successful Party and political system building work, solidarity and local people’s enhanced confidence in the authorities at all levels.

The NA Chairman urged the locality to push ahead with economic restructuring, helping increase local income per capita, develop infrastructure in urban, economic and rural areas, and pay due attention to human resources training and land management work.

Regarding investment attraction, Huệ said the province should stay prudent and prioritise hi-tech projects.

He also required the province to sharpen focus on Party and political system building work, prevent wastefulness in tandem with the prevention of corruption and negative phenomena.

On the occasion of the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, the NA leader instructed local authorities to create the best conditions for all people to have a warm Tết holiday.

The same day, Huệ paid a visit and presented 200 Tết gifts to workers at Liên Hà Thái Industrial Park and policy beneficiary families in Thái Thụy District.

Earlier, he offered flower and incense at the temple dedicated to late President Hồ Chí Minh and the “Uncle Hồ with farmers” monument at Thái Bình Square, Thái Bình City. VNS