- Food & Beverages
-
Undeclared Sesame & Milk
- Al Amir Fresh Foods
Hummus Dip & Tzatziki Cucumber Yogurt
Company Announcement
Al Amir Fresh Foods of Milwaukie, Oregon is recalling Al Amir brand hummus dip products due to undeclared sesame and Tzatziki Cucumber Yogurt due to undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame or milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The Al Amir brand hummus dip products and Tzatziki Cucumber Yogurt have 45-day shelf life if refrigerated and packaged in a round clear plastic container and a clear lid with label. The recalled products with the affected Best By Dates are listed in the table below and product were last distributed to retail stores in Oregon and Washington on 01/17/2024.
|Product
|Net Wt.
|UPC
|Affected Best By Dates range
|Classic Hummus Creamy Garbanzo
|8oz.
|7 55134 12341 4
|All dates up to and includes 1/25/2024
|Harissa Spicy Hummus With a Kick
|8oz.
|7 55134 12352 0
|All dates up to and includes 1/25/2024
|Baba Ghannooj Grilled Eggplant
|8oz.
|7 55134 12342 1
|All dates up to and includes 1/25/2024
|Tzatziki Cucumber Yogurt
|8oz.
|8 55134 12351 3
|All dates up to and includes 1/25/2024
No illnesses or deaths have been reported to date.
The recall was initiated after it was discovered that Al Amir hummus labels declare tahini but do not declare sesame and Tzatziki Cucumber Yogurt label declares sour cream & yogurt but does not declare milk. This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Customers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame or milk are urged not to consume these products and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact the company at 503-780-0340 or send email to lydiapack3@gmail.com from 8am-4:30pm PST, Monday-Friday.