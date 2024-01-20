Submit Release
News Search

There were 575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,549 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam has sufficient grounds to assert sovereignty over Hoàng Sa

VIETNAM, January 20 - HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam has full legal basis and historical evidence to affirm its sovereignty over Hoàng Sa (Paracel) and Trường Sa (Spratly), Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said on January 20 in reply to reporters’ query on the country’s stance on China's occupation of Hoàng Sa in 1974.

Việt Nam's sovereignty over Hoàng Sa has been established since at least the 17th century, in accordance with international law, and has been peacefully, continuously, and openly practiced by successive Vietnamese states, Hằng stressed.

Any act of using force or threatening to use force in international relations, especially the use of force to solve disputes over territorial sovereignty in relations between countries, is completely contrary to the basic principles of the United Nations Charter, seriously violates international law, and can neither establish a title of sovereignty, nor change the fact that the sovereignty over Hoàng Sa belongs to Việt Nam, the spokesperson affirmed. VNA/VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam has sufficient grounds to assert sovereignty over Hoàng Sa

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more