Việt Nam attends 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit

VIETNAM, January 19 - HÀ NỘI – Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân is leading a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which opened in Kampala, Uganda, on January 19.

With its theme on deepening cooperation for global prosperity, the two-day event draws high-ranking officials from over 120 developing countries.

Earlier, a preparatory ministerial meeting took place on January 17 and 18, during which negotiators finalised a draft document to be presented to the leaders at the summit.

The document covers a range of important global and regional issues, including the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sear) matter. It underscores the commitment of member countries to multilateralism, emphasises adherence to and promotion of international law and the UN Charter. It also notes the urgent need for reforming the multilateral system in the new circumstances with emerging non-traditional security challenges.

The document also reflects deep concerns about the worsening situation in the Palestine, with special attention given to the severe humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. VNS

