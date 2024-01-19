WISCONSIN, January 19 - An Act to amend 165.71 (2) (intro.); and to create 165.71 (1m), 165.71 (2) (bm), 165.71 (2) (dm), 165.71 (2) (em), 165.71 (2) (fm), 165.71 (2) (m) and 165.71 (3) of the statutes; Relating to: displaying a human trafficking resource center hotline poster. (FE)
Status: A - Jobs, Economy and Small Business Development
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab980
You just read:
AB980 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Jobs, Economy and Small Business Development - 2024-01-19
