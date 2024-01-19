AB981 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Jobs, Economy and Small Business Development - 2024-01-19
WISCONSIN, January 19 - An Act to create 165.715, 440.62 (3) (ag) 4m., 440.62 (3) (ar) 7m., 440.62 (4) (a) 2m., 440.62 (4) (b) 2m., 440.62 (4) (c) 2m., 440.62 (5) (b) 1m. and 440.62 (5) (b) 2m. of the statutes; Relating to: instruction on human trafficking in licensed schools of barbering, schools of cosmetology, and specialty schools. (FE)
Status: A - Jobs, Economy and Small Business Development
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab981