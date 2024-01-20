Dr. Tomas Infernuso's Animal Surgical Center & NYC Second Chance Rescue to Host Saving Lives Through Spay & Neuter Event

Logo NYC Second Chance Rescue

Logo NYC Second Chance Rescue

Dr. Tomas Infernuso, DVM DACVS of the Animal Surgical Center (Photo Credit: Animal Surgical Center)

Dr. Tomas Infernuso, DVM DACVS of the Animal Surgical Center (Photo Credit: Animal Surgical Center)

NYC Second Chance Rescue Spray Neuter Invitation

NYC Second Chance Rescue Spray Neuter Invitation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal Surgical Center & animal welfare 501(c)3 charity, NYC Second Chance Rescue is to host a special event on Sunday, January 21st 2024 with “Saving Lives through Spay & Neuter” one patient at a time Veterinarian Dr. Tomas Infernuso, DVM DACVS who Spearheads Life-Saving Surgery Day for Rescue Organizations at the Animal Surgical Center in Oceanside, NY.

This special event hosted by Animal Surgical Center & NYC Second Chance Rescue offers free spay & neuter services to rescue organizations only (preferably booked in advance). To secure a spot for your rescues, please email rescue@asc.vet.

Walk-ins will be accepted (subject to capacity) between 07:00am – 09:00am and between 12:00pm – 2:00pm at the Animal Surgical Center located at 529 Atlantic Avenue, Oceanside, NY 11572.

Please Note: Pre-surgery bloodwork is recommended for pets above five years. Cats must be in carriers on arrival at the Center and dogs must be leashed.

Media are welcome at the event where they are invited to experience the day with Dr. Infernuso. Please RSVP In advance.

About NYC Second Chance Rescue:
NYC Second Chance Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was founded in 2009. With the generous contributions of their dedicated community of donors and supporters, they have successfully saved over 14,000 lives from an unimaginable fate. The primary focus of NYC Second Chance Rescue is on large breed dogs and animals in need of critical, life-saving care, as these two categories represent the majority of euthanasias in the United States. Nine out of ten animals that enter NYC Second Chance Rescue were initially slated for euthanasia at municipal shelters. Through their foster care system and brick-and-mortar shelter, they provide comprehensive medical care and a nurturing, secure sanctuary for all pets.

Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Dr. Tomas Infernuso's Animal Surgical Center & NYC Second Chance Rescue to Host Saving Lives Through Spay & Neuter Event

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
Company/Organization
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
14 Penn Plaza, 225 West 34th Street, 9th Floor
New York, New York, 10122
United States
+1 212-967-6900
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Dr. Tomas Infernuso's Animal Surgical Center & NYC Second Chance Rescue to Host Saving Lives Through Spay & Neuter Event
Southampton Inn is Open throughout the Winter Festival Season
Democratic Republic of Congo 2023 Election set to chart the next five-years in domestic politics
View All Stories From This Author