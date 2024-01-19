The Future of Republican Foreign Policy

In this episode of Ripple Effect, Steve and Michael talk with Kori Schake, Director of Foreign and Defence Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute. A veteran of the George W. Bush administration and Republican critic of Donald Trump, Kori shares thoughts with Michael and Steve about why Trump’s landslide victory in the Iowa caucuses was not a referendum on Republican foreign policy; how to sell “conservative internationalism” to Trump Republicans; what she finds most worrying about the possibility of a Trump 2.0; what she dislikes about Biden 1.0; and what U.S. allies can do to Trump-proof their foreign policies in advance of the November elections.

Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify .