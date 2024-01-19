Join Executive Chairman Richard Williams, CEO Sam Ash, and Chief Geologist Mark Crouter for a live virtual event as they provide Bunker Hill Mining’s strategy for value creation through exploration.



The event will be on Monday, January 22nd at 1 pm ET / 9 am PT and you can join by registering at this link.

AME Roundup Conference – Vancouver Conference Centre (22-25 Jan 2024)



Bunker Hill Mining Corporation will be represented at its Company Stand 1525 within the Vancouver Conference Centre, and attended by the Executive Chair, CEO, CFO and Director: Finance.

Project Update:



Mine restart project advances on track and on budget, with primary focus being the preparation of the Bunker Hill Yard for the start of construction of the Processing Facility and Tailings Filtration Plant.

Arrival of Golden Sunlight’s Mill on track for delivery in January which supports 1800 TPD throughput

Value Creation through Exploration – key lines of activity in 2024 :



Concurrent with engineering, construction and other restart activities, the following will be conducted during 2024:

(1) Planned Resource Conversion : 1250m of Infill holes from UG to improve confidence level of grade and thickness of mineralization.

(2) Near Mine Exploration : 1250 m of drilling, leveraging historic mineralization trends to step out and find additional resources close to existing UG infrastructure.

(3) New Target Exploration : Utilizing modern geophysics to refine and add to new, near-surface exploration targets generated in 2022 within the 5,800-acre Land Package.



Key 2024 Exploration Milestone :

Bunker Hill intends to issue updated resource during Q4 2024

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: BNKR) (OTCQB: BHLL) is pleased to provide an update on its planned resource conversion and exploration activities for 2024.

Sam Ash, CEO, said: “In addition to restarting the Bunker Hill mine in 2024, the Company’s geologists, led by our new Chief Geologist - Mark Crouter, intend to expand our resources as well as highlight some of the significant geological upside potential contained within our 5,800 acre claim package. We look forward to discussing this on the 6ix video call on Monday, or in person at the Bunker Hill Booth at the AME Roundup Conference in The Vancouver Conference Centre next week.”

PROJECT UPDATE

Engineering of the main Process Plant is advancing on track with deep pier establishment scheduled to commence in the next month as part of geotechnical stabilization and preparation of the land for the construction of the Process Plant and Tailings Filtration Plant within the Bunker Hill Yard.

Preparations are ongoing to move all administrative and other staff out of the existing office buildings before they are demolished next month. This will create extra space in the yard for the Tailings Filtration Plant and associated material handling. Administrative and Technical Staff will be moving into new facilities, adjacent but outside to the processing Yard, thereby reducing foot and vehicle traffic within the processing yard.

Up the hill from the Bunker Yard, and adjacent to the expanded Russell Tunnel, the Wardner Mining Operating Yard has recently received an office building which was transferred from Teck’s Pend Oreille closed mine site. This mining operating base is also benefiting from additional investment into surface maintenance facilities and supporting infrastructure, sufficient to support ongoing and planned refurbishment of the underground infrastructure. This includes the installation of refurbished ventilation systems, before starting planned UG Resource Conversion, Expansion and Exploration drilling.





Fig 1 – Enhanced Russell Tunnel and expanded facilities at the Wardner Mining Yard

All main civil, structural and mechanical outputs are on track to be at IFC before year end. Our long-lead item procurement has resulted in purchase orders having already been issued for the Pre-Engineered Metal Building (PEMB), Ore Silo, Conveyors, Ball Mill Starter Motor, Thickeners Tanks and Inching Drive. Refurbishment of the Pend Oreille mill equipment – the source of most mill components – is advancing on track, concurrent with the move to site of the Mill bought from the Golden Sunlight Mine in Montana by the end of January.

Fig 2 – Processing Plant and Tailings Filtration Plant to be in the Bunker Hill Yard.

EXPLORATION VALUE-CREATION STRATEGY

The graphic below outlines the three components of the planned 2024 exploration plan:

(1) Resource Conversion,

(2) Near Mine Resource Expansion and

(3) New Target Exploration.





Fig 3 – Key Components of 2024 Exploration Plan

The planned work program for 2024 is expected to cost $715K and is expected to include 2500m of core drilling.

2024 EXECUTION TIMELINE AND KEY CATALYSTS

This work will be led by Mark Crouter, the new Bunker Hill Chief Geologist, and will be conducted over the following timetable, to deliver the exploration products listed below:





Fig 4 – Execution Timeline

RESOURCE CONVERSION

Following the establishment of upgraded UG ventilation systems, and starting in April 2024, a 2500m UG drilling program is planned to commence which intends to convert 6.9M tons of inferred mineralization into M&I resources. A conversion rate of >75% is anticipated, which has the potential to add >5 years to the current life of mine.





Figure 5 opposite shows the areas planned to be targeted for resource conversion between UG levels 5-8 (all above the water table, and accessed by existing UG infrastructure).



The results of this drilling is expected to inform an updated resource statement which the Company plans to issue in Q4-2024.

NEAR MINE EXPLORATION





The opportunity to apply modern exploration techniques in conjunction with over 100 years of detailed geologic records presents a unique opportunity to identify and test high quality exploration targets in close proximity to existing mine workings. In addition to resource conversion drilling, a program of near mine exploration drilling is being planned for 2024. The focus of this drilling will initially focus on adding additional resources in the upper levels of the mine where the infrastructure is in place to support drilling. Our goal in 2024 is to add additional resources to our mineral inventory. Target Areas shown in Orange Lozenges in Figure 6, opposite.

NEW TARGET EXPLORATION

The existing mine footprint at Bunker Hill covers approximately 1/3 of the full claim package. Based on the exciting results of a modern 3D geophysics survey conducted in 2021, we are generating high potential drill targets. The potential associated with these targets – all near surface and close to existing infrastructure – could result in the discovery of a completely new area of mineralization at Bunker Hill.





Fig 7 – Geophysics identified exploration targets for follow-up

QUALIFIED PERSON

Mr. Scott E. Wilson, CPG, President of RDA and a consultant to the Company, is an independent “qualified person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and is acting as the qualified person for the Company. He has reviewed and approved the technical information summarized in this news release, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Under new Idaho-based leadership, Bunker Hill Mining Corp. intends to sustainably restart and develop the Bunker Hill Mine as the first step in consolidating a portfolio of North American mining assets with a balanced focus on silver and critical metals. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR+ and EDGAR databases.

